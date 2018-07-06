Canada’s Auger-Aliassime focusing on clay with long-term goals in mind

After bowing out in the second round of qualifying at the French Open, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime sat down with his coaches and decided to make a short-term change with a long-term goal in mind.

The 17-year-old from Montreal opted to extend his run on clay courts and skip the grass-court season. It’s a move that appears to be paying off.

Auger-Aliassime won an ATP Challenger tournament in Lyon after his appearance at Roland Garros and reached the final a week later in Blois, France.

Rather than face a potential early qualifying exit at a grass-court event like Wimbledon, Auger-Aliassime has enjoyed some deep runs on the lower-level circuit while playing on a slower surface where rallies tend to be longer.

The goal is to maximize that court time, soak up the experience and use it as a building block for the future.

“To be humble and to play Challengers, I think it’s good for his mentality,” said Louis Borfiga, Tennis Canada’s vice-president of high performance. “He has to understand that it’s a long way to be a champion … I think it’s the right mentality for the future.”

Considered one of the best prospects in the sport, Auger-Aliassime has already risen to No. 152 in the world rankings. He has a big serve, powerful strokes from both sides and strong court coverage skills.

He looks like a veteran even though he’s a month away from his 18th birthday.

“I think I have the game to play well on every surface,” Auger-Aliassime said. “Hopefully by next year, I can play all four Slams in the same year.”

He joined elite company with his third career Challenger win. Novak Djokovic, Richard Gasquet and Juan Martin del Potro are the only other players who have won at least three titles on the circuit before turning 18.

Auger-Aliassime was hampered by a knee injury at the start of this season but has made strides since his return. He has mixed some ATP World Tour events into his calendar and made the second round at Indian Wells — beating Canadian Vasek Pospisil before falling to another compatriot in Milos Raonic.

The youngster is aiming for a top-100 ranking by the end of the season.

“I think I can be dangerous from anywhere, any position on the court,” Auger-Aliassime said from Marburg, Germany. “If I can use that energy, that power, that intensity, and be as consistent as I can and reduce the unforced errors, that’s how I can get to the level that I want at the end of the year.”

The six-foot-three 185-pounder plans to stay in Europe for a couple weeks before shifting his attention to the hardcourt season.

“We have to remember he’s a young, young kid,” Borfiga said from Montreal. “Yes he’s improving. I think he’s made a lot of progress with the technical side and also with the maturity of his game. He’s starting to have some good results.”

Auger-Aliassime won the US Open junior title in 2016, a year after winning the junior doubles title in New York with good friend Denis Shapovalov.

Shapovalov, 19, broke out as a singles star last summer and has since rocketed to No. 25 in the world rankings.

It can be tempting for Canadian tennis fans to envision a similar path for Auger-Aliassime. While he appears to have that potential, sometimes athletes take longer to blossom.

“He has to follow his way,” Borfiga said. “If his way is to be good at 20, that’s OK too.”

Like many young players, Auger-Aliassime has big goals as he looks to the future. He’s prepared to take the small steps now to try to get there.

“For me the dream has always been to win a Grand Slam and to be No. 1 in the world,” he said. “That’s the dream. Now I’m focusing myself on short-term objectives. Improving my game and just becoming a better player.”

———

Previous story
Marcus Thigpen’s late touchdown leads Saskatchewan over Hamilton

Just Posted

Keeping cool on a hot day

Alberta Health Services suggests a few tips to stay cool this weekend

Saskatoon child pornographer gets 15 years, designated long-term offender

SASKATOON — A Saskatoon man convicted of 20 offences including making child… Continue reading

Red Deer, Alberta opioid overdose fatalities slow: opioid commission

Fentanyl-related deaths are starting to slow down in the Alberta including Red… Continue reading

Use of hospital tub room for patient highlights bed shortage: mayor

Patient was moved to a converted tub room for short time during stay at Red Deer hospital

Three people stabbed during Ponoka Stampede

Police calls up in 2018 during the weeklong rodeo

WATCH: New Canadians learn sports in Red Deer

The Central Alberta Refugee Effort hosted its seventh Summer Sports Day Thursday

Google Doodle celebrates birthday of civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond

Civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond is being celebrated today with a Google… Continue reading

UK police race to find source of new nerve agent poisoning

AMESBURY, England — British police scoured sections of Salisbury and Amesbury in… Continue reading

Anne Frank’s family tried to escape to US, hit roadblocks

BERLIN — Research suggests the family of Anne Frank, the world famous… Continue reading

Former Thai navy SEAL is first casualty of rescue effort

BANGKOK — A former member of the Thai navy’s elite SEAL unit… Continue reading

US-China trade battle kicks off; markets take it in stride

BEIJING — The United States and China launched what Beijing called the… Continue reading

Names of Canadians who died in Afghanistan added to Lacombe memorial

Lacombe’s Master Cpl. Byron Greff who died in Afghanistan honoured

Victims of Humboldt Broncos crash may soon get interim payments

SASKATOON — The victims of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus crash… Continue reading

Trudeau suggests Ford doesn’t fully understand Canada’s refugee system

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is suggesting Ontario’s new premier doesn’t… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month