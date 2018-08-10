Canada’s Emily Batty, 30, is aiming for gold this weekend at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que., the lone Canadian stop on the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup tour. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canada’s Batty racing for elusive mountain bike World Cup gold medal

TORONTO — Emily Batty has climbed the World Cup top-five podium 14 times in her career, including three times in the last few weeks. But she’s never stood on the top step.

The 30-year-old from Brooklin, Ont., will take aim at gold again this weekend at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que., the lone Canadian stop on the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup tour.

If gold is in her future, it will take a long and gruelling climb to get there.

“It’s taken the most hardship and unique aproach to getting to realize that I can be there,” Batty said.

Batty broke her collarbone in an untimely training crash a couple of days before she raced at the 2010 London Olympics, finishing a heartbreaking 24th. Four years later in Rio, she crossed the line just two seconds out of a medal. Both disappointments sent her spiralling into a deep depression.

“I’ve learned so much, I’m an athlete but I’m more human than I think people realize, going through a severe depression actually, quite dark for awhile,” she said. “I almost get emotional talking about it. I am still healing.”

The broken collarbone was a shock for an athlete who was born and raised on a cattle farm and was “anything but a fragile girl.”

“That is now six years later and I’m still pretty emotionally wrapped up in that one because it was so traumatizing for me,” she said.

The Rio Games came a year after Batty had led Canadian veteran Catharine Pendrel in a 1-2 finish at the Pan American Games in Toronto. In Rio, Pendrel crossed third, just ahead of Batty. To come so close was devastating.

“You turn it up so much for an Olympics year, for me it’s a form of isolation, I have to go to a training camp, I have to not see anyone, not do anything, I’m not even a normal person, I just eat, sleep, train, repeat,” she said. “So for me I devoted so much into it and then coming up two seconds short, the average person would still say ‘You were fourth!’ but what it took to be there and to get that fourth and to come up short of a medal, it definitely sent me into a downward spiral for I’d say seven, eight months.”

Batty has worked with sports psychologist Kristin Keim since Rio.

“I knew I was deep enough that I needed some professional help and guidance just to kind of bring the spark back and start over,” Batty said. “Do I want to say I’m still depressed? No, I’ve definitely overcome all of that. But the fact is that motivation is an emotion, you do have to ride the wave of being an athlete, it’s not gloriously glamourous like people perceive all the time, that’s for sure.”

Batty, who’s coached by husband Adam Morka, heads to Mont-Sainte-Anne on a competitive high after three consecutive World Cup podium finishes — a silver in Italy, fourth-place finish in the Czech Republic and bronze in Andorra.

She’s a fan of the Mont-Sainte-Anne course. The oldest course on the World Cup tour is famous for its natural technical elements like root and rock gardens. It’s also the site for the 2019 world championships.

Olympic gold in Tokyo in two years is also at the top of Batty’s list of goals, but in a sport that sees women peak in well into their 30s, Japan won’t be Batty’s final shot at the top of the Games podium. Pendrel is 37, while Norway’s Gunn-Rita Dahle, the winner last month at Andorra, is 45.

“I just turned 30 a month ago, so I can be in this sport for as long as I want it seems, that’s how this sport is, it’s not driven by age,” said Batty, who races Sunday. “Tokyo is just around the corner, and will I be ready to retire in two years? Hell no.

“I’ve proved to myself that I know I have what it takes, I’m not going just for a medal, I’m going for a gold medal. And it’s taken that injury 46 hours before the (2012) Games, and it’s taken coming two seconds short of a medal (in 2016). So yeah, absolutely Tokyo is on the list. But that’s not the end, that’s for sure.”

Previous story
Local Sports: Chase Broderson has great golf bloodlines
Next story
Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse captures gold at Pan Pacific Championships

Just Posted

Two officers among four people dead in New Brunswick shooting

Fredericton police say at least four people have died in a shooting,… Continue reading

Court orders ban on harmful pesticide, says EPA violated law

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that the Trump administration… Continue reading

Cineplex profit jumps on higher Q2 attendance, more spending per person

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. had $24.4 million of net income in the… Continue reading

Children born to spies in Canada should not be handed citizenship: Ottawa

OTTAWA — Russian spies lurking in the Canadian shadows may toil in… Continue reading

Surge in part-time work offsets full-time losses, helps drops unemployment rate

OTTAWA — A rush of new part-time jobs offset a drop in… Continue reading

Red Deer Dairy Queen franchisee celebrates $1 million

The Hamill family’s DQ stores have raised $1 million over the past 16 years during Miracle Treat Day

Canada’s Batty racing for elusive mountain bike World Cup gold medal

TORONTO — Emily Batty has climbed the World Cup top-five podium 14… Continue reading

Executive director of Toronto film festival plans to retire in summer 2019

TORONTO — The executive director of the Toronto International Film Festival plans… Continue reading

Lisa Marie Presley to take part in Elvis Week celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An exhibit centred on the career of Lisa Marie… Continue reading

Doctors nudged by overdose letter prescribe fewer opioids

In a novel experiment, doctors got a letter from the medical examiner’s… Continue reading

Ontario families to launch human rights challenge over sex-ed curriculum

TORONTO — The Ontario government is discriminating against LGBTQ students by repealing… Continue reading

Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman dies at 96: ‘Better to love than hate’

HALIFAX — Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman, who spent 30 years speaking to… Continue reading

Women urge memorial garden at notorious former prison in Kingston

TORONTO — Former inmates and their supporters planned to use Prisoners Justice… Continue reading

Bucs ready for last game of regular season

Central Alberta Buccaneers will host the first-place Fort McMurray Monarchs Saturday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month