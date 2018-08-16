Canada’s Brooke Henderson headlines field for CP Women’s Open in Regina

REGINA — Canada’s Brooke Henderson headlines the field for the CP Women’s Open announced by Golf Canada.

Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., will be joined by seven of the top 10 players on the LPGA Tour when the tournament begins Aug. 23 at Wascana Country Club in Regina.

Defending champion and world no. 4 Sung Hyun Park returns to the Canadian women’s golf championship, competing with No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn, fifth-ranked Lexi Thompson, sixth-ranked Shanshan Feng, No. 7 Minjee Lee, and No. 9 Jessica Korda.

World No. 10 Georgia Hall, who won the Women’s British Open on Aug. 5, is also in the field.

Three-time winner Lydia Ko (2012, 2013, 2015) will be in search of her record fourth title. Other past champions confirmed include Brittany Lincicome (2011), Katherine Kirk (2008), Cristie Kerr (2006) and Juli Inkster (1984).

Previously confirmed past champion Michelle Wie was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Henderson, ranked 16th in the world, is joined by 14 other Canadians including Hamilton’s Alena Sharp, Maude-Aimee LeBlanc of Sherbrooke, Que., Quebec City’s Anne-Catharine Tanguay and Brittany Marchand of Orangeville, Ont.

Symetra Tour players Jennifer Ha of Calgary, Augusta James of Bath, Ont., Elizabeth Tong of Thornhill, Ont. and Megan Osland of Kelowna, B.C., will also play in the LPGA Tour event.

Saskatoon native and Symetra Tour player Anna Young will have a home crowd advantage as the four-time Saskatchewan Women’s Amateur champion makes her first ever start in the CP Women’s Open.

Canadian Golf Hall of Famer Lorie Kane of Charlottetown will make her record tying 28th start in Canada’s National Women’s Open.

Three members of Canada’s national team will compete: Ottawa’s Grace St. Germain, Victoria’s Naomi Ko and Celeste Dao of Notre-Dame-de-l’Ile-Perrot, Que. Also playing on an exemption is 17-year old Tiffany Kong of Vancouver.