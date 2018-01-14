Canada’s Chris Spring wins World Cup bronze, Johannes Lochner takes gold

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Canada’s Chris Spring won bronze in a four-man World Cup bobsled event Sunday while World Cup leader Johannes Lochner of Germany took gold to edge closer to the overall season title.

Spring, from Calgary, drove his sled to a two-run time of two minutes 08.95 seconds. He was joined by Edmonton’s Bryan Barnett, Calgary’s Lascelles Brown and Edmonton’s Neville Wright.

It was Spring’s first career medal at the historic venue in the sport’s birthplace.

“I have always had a good feeling on the track here, and I feel like I’ve been unlucky not to podium before so I’m happy to have medalled today on such a historic track,” Spring said. “It’s special here every year. The mountains have this feeling for me of being just like Whistler, so I feel a bit at home here.”

Lochner and his crew of Sebastian Mrowka, Joshua Bluhm and Christian Rasp finished first in 2:08.42. Germany’s Francesco Friedrich was 0.14 seconds back in second place.

Going into the final race next weekend at their home track of Koenigsee, Lochner leads Friedrich in the season standings. Friedrich and his push team of Candy Bauer, Martin Grothkopp and Thorsten Margis set an Olympia track record of 1:04.15 for their second run.

It was the second four-man bronze for Spring this season and the fourth of his career. He won gold and silver earlier this season in two-man competition.

“Confidence is a massive factor in our sport, especially at the top end so I’m happy to go into the last World Cup with this momentum.” Spring said.

Monaco got a season-best World Cup result in eighth, with driver Rudy Rinaldi pushed by Boris Vain, Thibault Demarthon and Steven Borges Mendonaca.

Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., was 16th. He was joined in the sled by Alexander Kopacz of London, Ont., Joey Nemet of Hamilton, Ont., and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask.

