Canada’s Daniel Nestor ends Davis Cup career with loss to the Netherlands

TORONTO — The final match of Daniel Nestor’s Davis Cup career did not go as planned.

Nestor and partner Vasek Pospisil suffered a four-set loss to Matwe Middelkoop and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands on Saturday afternoon as Canada dropped to a 2-1 lead in their Davis Cup tie.

The 46-year-old Nestor represented Canada in the international tennis competition for 25 years, playing in over 50 Davis Cup ties, putting in over 1,100 weeks of work.

Nestor and Pospisil lost to the Dutch duo 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 4-6 in front of a partisan crowd at Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Canada earned wins from Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., Friday night in the first and second singles rubbers.

The singles matchups will flip on Sunday, with Raonic playing Robin Haase and Shapovalov taking on Thiemo de Bakker.

Canada took an early 2-0 lead in the first set and never gave up its advantage. The Canadians won the first set when Rojer’s return was well wide of the court.

Middelkoop and Rojer came out strong in the second set, quickly taking a 3-0 lead. Although the Canadians battled back for three games, the Dutch were dominant and took the set.

Nestor and Pospisil showed more fire in the third set, but had some miscommunications, including calling for the same overhead smash but then both backing off of it. Although Pospisil hustled back and kept it in play, they ultimately lost the point and would go on to lose the set.

Canada held leads of 2-1 and 3-1 in the fourth set, but the strong play of Middelkoop at the net kept the Dutch alive. A double fault by Nestor gave the Netherlands their first lead of the fourth set, 4-3.

An ace followed by a poor return by Canada gave the Dutch another game point for a 5-3 advantage. The Canadians earned a point back when Middelkoop’s return went into the net.

Pospisil’s return went into the net, ending Nestor’s Davis Cup career on a low note.

Fans around Coca-Cola Coliseum wore red and white, waved Canadian flags and banged drums during stoppages in play. The crowd was more sedate than Friday night when the chair umpire had to threaten some fans with ejection in the fourth set of Shapovalov’s comeback victory over Haase.

Nestor’s skill in doubles competition has made him invaluable to Canada over the past quarter century, almost guaranteeing them a win on the second day of the three-day, five-match Davis Cup draws.

He’s won eight Grand Slam doubles titles over his lengthy ATP Tour career with a variety of partners and won gold for Canada at the 2000 Sydney Olympics with Sebastien Lareau. In 2002, Nestor peaked as the top doubles player in the world.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Simon Yates protects lead, poised to win Spanish Vuelta
Next story
Video: St. Joseph Celtics roll over Notre Dame Cougars

Just Posted

WATCH: Chowing down on wings in Central Alberta

The fifth Central Alberta Wing Fest was held in support of the Access for All Playground in Red Deer

Red Deerians reflect on recovery

It’s been a long road to recovery for Red Deer’s James Olafson.… Continue reading

Animal rights group rallies outside courthouse

Group there to follow case against a woman facing charges relating to seized dogs

No need for permanent overdose prevention site say over half of poll respondents

Fifty-six per cent said no permanent site needed

WATCH: Red Deer man launches his own walk-a-thon to shed more light on mental illness.

Local singer/songwriter wants to give hope to others

WATCH: Dragonfly Centre for children’s healing opens in Red Deer

More than 500 traumatized children will be treated annually

Humboldt station hires new play-by-play voice

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — A plan to bring hockey broadcasters in from across… Continue reading

Several injured in Sask. crash between bus and truck out of hospital

Only one of the 10 pipeline workers injured when a bus collided… Continue reading

Ontario legislature to debate council cut on rare weekend sitting

TORONTO — Ontario’s government house leader is urging opposition parties not to… Continue reading

Demonstrators gather outside court as murder suspect Ibrahim Ali set to appear

VANCOUVER — Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside a Vancouver courthouse Friday as… Continue reading

Canada says B.C. Indigenous basket making an event of historic significance

VICTORIA — Matilda Borden liked to pour a cup of tea to… Continue reading

Man dies after shark attack off Cape Cod

WELLFLEET, Mass. — A man boogie boarding off a Cape Cod beach… Continue reading

Former Colorado nuke site opens to public as wildlife refuge

DENVER — Cyclists and hikers explored a newly opened wildlife refuge at… Continue reading

Paying for one more day with a loved one

If someone you love is dying, how much are you willing to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month