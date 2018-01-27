Canada’s Darcy Sharpe takes silver in snowboard slopestyle at X Games

ASPEN, Colo. — Canada’s Darcy Sharpe earned his first career X Games medal on Saturday, taking silver in snowboard slopestyle.

The Comox, B.C., native scored 91 points on his third and final run down the course, bettering his 87.66-point first run.

Marcus Kleveland of Norway scored 93.66 points for gold. Regina’s Mark McMorris was third with 90.

Tyler Nicholson of North Bay, Ont., the silver medallist from the 2017 Aspen X Games, was fifth.

Sharpe, who pulled out of the big air event a day earlier with ankle issues, improved on his sixth-place slopestyle finish at the 2016 Aspen X Games.

The 21-year-old was not named to Canada’s Olympic team, which was announced earlier this month.

Sharpe’s sister, 25-year-old Cassie Sharpe, won bronze on Thursday in the women’s ski superpipe event. Cassie Sharpe will be making her Olympic debut when the Pyeongchang Games begin next month.

McMorris, the most decorated snowboarder in the competition, dropped from second to third place with Sharpe’s final run. The 24-year-old had one last chance to better his score, but stumbled in his final run for 65.66 points.

McMorris has 15 total X Games medals, including seven gold and five silver.

He won bronze in slopestyle at the Sochi Olympic Games in 2014, where he competed with a broken rib suffered at the X Games weeks earlier.

He finished in fourth place in Friday night’s big air event, won by Bromont, Que., native Max Parrot.

Later Saturday, Cody Matechuk of Cochrane, Alta., won gold in the 20-lap snow bikecross race. Defending champ Brock Hoyer of Williams Lake, B.C., took silver.

The Canadian Press