Canada’s Denis Shapovalov books quarterfinal spot in Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Canada’s Denis Shapovalov is off to the quarterfinals of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament after a 6-4, 6-3 win over Czech veteran Tomas Berdych on Wednesday.

The 10th-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., finished Berdych off by breaking his opponent on his final two service games.

World No. 25 Shapovalov had seven aces, while the 59th-ranked Berdych had just two.

Shapovalov, 19, also won 75 per cent of his points on serve, compared to 58 per cent for the 33-year-old Berdych, who has 13 career ATP Tour titles on his resume.

Berdych fell just short of a Wimbledon championship when he was runner-up in 2010.

Shapovalov, still looking for his first career championship, will face Stan Wawrinka in the quarterfinals after the Swiss veteran prevented an all-Canadian duel by beating Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (4) on Wednesday.

Wawrinka won 90 per cent of his first serve points and saved the only break point he faced.

Raonic had 15 aces to Wawrinka’s eight and was broken just once, but that was enough of an opening for Wawrinka.

Wawrinka also didn’t commit a double-fault while Raonic had three. Raonic also struggled on second serve, winning just 35 per cent of available points.

Raonic, the world No. 14 from Thornhill, Ont., was seeded fourth at the ATP 500 tournament. Wawrinka is unseeded in Rotterdam but is a former world No. 3 and a three-time Grand Slam winner.

Wawrinka leads the career head-to-head series 5-3. Raonic had won the last three meetings, including a victory in the second round of this year’s Australian Open.

Previous story
Free-agent receiver Duron Carter signs one-year deal with B.C. Lions
Next story
Canadian driver Stroll excited as new F1 team unveils car for upcoming season

Just Posted

Premier fears ‘troubling messages’ could be sent by convoy to Ottawa

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley expressed mixed feelings about a convoy leaving Red… Continue reading

Photos: Young renters lose everything in mobile home fire in Red Deer, cats still missing

A Red Deer man has lost everything in a mobile home fire,… Continue reading

Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza in downtown Red Deer is ready to welcome athletes

It will host a music and cultural festival during the Games

Learning with virtual reality in Red Deer

Lindsay Thurber students learned chemistry at Ctrl V Wednesday

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley pledges to move ahead with ‘major’ Red Deer hospital re-development

If re-elected, her New Democrat government pledges to ‘get things moving’

Cleaning routine shows promise in curbing superbug infection

Think of it as decontaminating yourself. Hospitalized patients who harbour certain superbugs… Continue reading

Why Solar: We must give right-of-way to inventor citizens

Human beings need food, clothing, and shelter. If you doubt this statement… Continue reading

Gardening: Gardener patiently waiting for spring

When winter drags on the desire to start bedding-out-plants increases with the… Continue reading

RCMP seek kids’ help in naming new police dogs

Contest winners and names will be announced April 30.

Opinion: Help the homeless, not the consultants

It was a brief whiff of wisdom that disappeared as quickly as… Continue reading

Kyle Shewfelt pained by turmoil in gymnastics, but hopeful for a healthier sport

CALGARY — Canadian gymnastics is having a reckoning. As painful as it… Continue reading

Edmonton quarterback Reilly expected to raise bar in CFL free agency

Mike Reilly has again risen the bar among CFL quarterbacks. Shortly after… Continue reading

Sting brings musical to Oshawa to support workers facing GM plant closure

OSHAWA, Ont. — Sting is bringing his musical about labour strife to… Continue reading

Most Read