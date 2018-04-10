Canada’s Dylan Moscovitch announces retirement from competitive figure skating

OTTAWA — Canada’s Dylan Moscovitch retired from competitive pairs figure skating Tuesday, ending a decade-long career that included six appearances at the world championships and a silver medal in the team event at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

“Skating was my first love and forever my passion,” Moscovitch said in a Skate Canada release. “Representing Canada on both the world and Olympic stage has been an honour and a privilege. It has given me invaluable opportunities and experiences over the years, ones which have played a pivotal role in shaping me into the man that I am today.

“I look forward to taking the lessons learned and skills acquired into the chapters and adventures to come.”

Moscovitch, 33, teamed with his sister, Kyra, to win the Canadian junior pairs title in 2006.

He teamed with Kirsten Moore-Towers in 2009 and they won a national title together in 2011. They won 11 international medals and earned three trips to the ISU Grand Prix Final, capping their partnership by winning silver in the inaugural team event at the Sochi Games.

Moscovitch, from Toronto, spent the last quadrennial skating with Lubov Ilyushechkina. They won three national medals and five international medals as a pair, including bronze at the 2016 ISU Four Continents event.

“Dylan has represented Canada with pride and has brought tremendous leadership to our national team on and off the ice,” said Skate Canada high-performance director Mike Slipchuk. “His presence will be missed. Skate Canada thanks Dylan for all his contributions to pair skating in Canada and wish him the best of luck with his future aspirations.”

Moscovitch plans to stay involved in the sport through mentoring, coaching and seminars. Ilyushechkina will be evaluating her opportunities over the coming months, Skate Canada said.

