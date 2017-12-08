Canada’s Fleming finalist for NCAA most outstanding female soccer player

Canadian soccer international Jessie Fleming has been named as one of three finalists for the 2017 women’s MAC Hermann Trophy.

The MAC Hermann Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding U.S. college male and female soccer players of the year.

University of South Carolina senior forward Savannah McCaskill and Stanford University senior midfielder Andi Sullivan are the other finalists. The winners to be announced Jan. 5 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

Canadian international defender Kadeisha Buchanan (West Virginia) won the award last year. Canada captain Christine Sinclair (Portland) won in 2004 and 2005.

Fleming, a sophomore midfielder with UCLA from London, Ont., helped the Bruins reach the NCAA women’s soccer final. Fleming scored on a penalty kick as the Bruins rallied from a 2-0 deficit before falling 3-2 to Stanford.

The UCLA co-captain, was named first-team All-Pac-12 for the second-straight year. She scored six goals, including three game-winners, with eight assists in 2017.

Canadians Rebecca Quinn and Vanessa Gregoire were semifinalists for the award.

