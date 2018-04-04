Canada skip Brad Gushue watches his shot as they take on South Korea at the men’s World Curling Championship in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Richard Gray, World Curling Federation)

Canada’s Gushue downs Norway 8-2 in men’s world curling championship

LAS VEGAS — Canada’s Brad Gushue defeated Norway’s Steffen Walstad 8-2 at the men’s world curling championship Wednesday.

Gushue improved to 6-1 and sat tied with Scotland for second behind Sweden’s Niklas Edin at 7-1. The Norwegians dropped to 6-2.

The top six teams at the conclusion of the preliminary round Friday make the playoffs. The top two get byes to Saturday’s semifinals with teams three to six squaring off in quarterfinals earlier that day.

Gushue, third Mark Nichols, second Brett Gallant and lead Geoff Walker out of the Bally Haly Golf and Country Club in St. John’s N.L., are the defending champions having gone unbeaten to win last year’s title in Edmonton.

Given Norway’s win over the Swedes the previous evening, Gushue’s victory over Walstad could have significant playoff seeding implications.

Norwegian second Magnus Nedregotten and mixed doubles partner Kristin Skaslien won Olympic bronze last month in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where they received the medal belatedly in a separate ceremony.

The Russian team was stripped of bronze because Alexander Krushelnitsky tested positive for meldonium.

Canada played themselves out of some trouble in early ends Wednesday and led 5-1 at the fifth-end break.

The Canadians were getting leads and letting the opposition back into some earlier games in the tournament, but they didn’t let Norway up off the mat.

When Gushue scored three in the seventh end, Norway shook hands.

A key hit and wide roll to freeze to a Norwegian stone by Nichols took away any chance for Walstad to score two in the sixth. He was forced to hit for one and trailed 5-2.

Gushue’s angle raise in the fifth scored a deuce. Unusually, the skip had third Mark Nichols throw his second stone through the rings feeling there was no advantageous place in the rings for it.

Walstad angle tapped for one in the fourth to trail 3-1.

The Canadians were scrambling in the third, but Gushue hit and rolled behind partial cover to prevent Norway from scoring a multi-point end. Walstad was light with a draw for a point and gave up the single to trail 3-0.

Walstad played for the blank end in the second when lead Magnus Vaagberg didn’t get his attempted corner guard over the hog line.

With hammer in the first end, Canada was playing defence until Gushue’s hit and roll behind a guard forced Walstad into a runback double takeout. The Norwegian skip missed and Gushue drew for two.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

