Canada skip Brad Gushue watches his shot as they take on South Korea at the men’s World Curling Championship in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Richard Gray, World Curling Federation *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Canada’s Gushue getting a feel for Vegas, on and off the curling ice

Las Vegas has been a lesson in adaptation for Brad Gushue’s curling team.

Gushue and teammates seemed to hit their stride Tuesday at the men’s world curling championships with a pair of wins — a 7-6 extra-end victory over South Korea followed by a quicker 9-2 win over Japan.

Olympic silver medallist Niklas Edin of Sweden remained out front at 6-0 followed by Canada, Scotland’s Bruce Mouat and Norway’s Steffen Walstad all tied at 5-1.

The Canadian skip felt he had a better handle on the Orleans Arena ice Tuesday, but had also accepted the off-ice environment is different than any other major curling championship.

The 361 Men’s World Curling Championship is the most southerly world championship with desert temperatures ranging from a high of 25 to 30 C daily.

Gushue prefers more separation between the event and the team’s down time between draws, so he and his crew get a mental break from curling.

The Orleans hotel is a short, hot stroll to the Orleans Arena. Curlers, fans, officials and volunteers are together all the time at the hotel, rink and pool.

“Outside of moving out, there’s not a whole lot we can do from that perspective,” Gushue said. “Really accepting is a big part of it. Taking our moments and if we can get with our family and stay to ourselves, let’s try and do that as much as possible.

“We’ve got to accept the environment that we’re in for this week. Embrace it as opposed to push up against it.”

“That’s a challenge because it’s extremely different from what we normally do at an event like this.”

Gushue, third Mark Nichols, second Brett Gallant and lead Geoff Walker from St. John’s, N.L., are the defending champions having gone unbeaten to take the world title last year in Edmonton.

The format is different this year with the top six teams at the conclusion of the preliminary round Friday making the playoffs, instead of the previous top four.

The top two gets byes to Saturday’s semifinals, while teams three to six square off in quarterfinals earlier that day.

In other games Tuesday, the Scots beat the Dutch 8-3, the Swedes downed the Americans 7-2 and Norway edged China 6-5

Russia’s Alexey Timofeev was 3-2, while South Korea’s ChangMin Kim and China’s Dejia Zou were both 3-3 with a draw remaining at night.

Switzerland’s Marc Pfister was 2-3, while Japan’s Go Aoki dropped to 2-5.

Italy’s Joe Retornaz was 1-4, while Jaap Van Dorp of the Netherlands, Greg Persinger of the Netherlands and Germany’s Alexander Baumann were all 1-5.

Japan, skipped by 18-year-old Go Aoki, was outmatched by the Canadians and shook hands after giving up a steal of two in the sixth.

Gushue had to draw the four-foot rings for the extra-end win against South Korea in the morning draw.

Canada didn’t have last-rock advantage in the first end for the first time in the tournament, but stole three points over the first four ends.

“We talked about a few of the things last night ‘are we doing everything we can to adapt?”’ Gallant said. “I think we did a little better job today just adapting.

“The ice is starting to get a little more similar each game now. We had a short break between games today, but left the rink area, went back to the hotel, just to get away.

“We’ve been to enough of these events that no two are the same. This one is probably more different than most.

“I think now that we’re in the middle of the event, we’re starting to get used to everything and get into a bit of a flow.”

Canada takes on Norway on Wednesday morning and the Netherlands in the night draw.

Previous story
Rory McIlroy ready to seize history with a Masters title
Next story
A visionary on and off the ice, Kevin Martin enters World Curling Hall of Fame

Just Posted

Cardston outfitter trial ends

Final submissions to judge set for June with decision to come later

Less restrictive portable, dynamic sign rules urged by Red Deer businesses

Sign bylaw passes, but administrators must reconsider spacing requirements

The next step in pushing for Red Deer hospital expansion is to talk to AHS, says Mayor Veer

Council is determined to keep the issue on the front burner

Francophone school will eventually be built in Red Deer’s Kentwood area

Catholic school district no longer locating future school there

Central Alberta woman helps owners reunite with their missing pooches

Sundre’s Kim Taylor helps dog owners

Rebels rollercoaster season holds hope for the future

Growth of youth movement fuels Red Deer Rebels future

WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Other plans include potential hotel at Westerner Park

2019 Canada Winter Games launches Medal Design Contest

Call out to Canadian artists

A visionary on and off the ice, Kevin Martin enters World Curling Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS — Not content to be one of the best curlers… Continue reading

This star is the farthest ever seen. It’s 9 billion light-years away

Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have found the farthest star ever… Continue reading

‘Fascinated and horrified’ scientists watched as a killer whale drowned another orca’s calf

When Jared Towers and two of his colleagues set out to observe… Continue reading

Video: Sparkly pizza, bagels and gravy: Nothing is safe from edible glitter’s reach

First things first: There is a difference between “edible” and “nontoxic” glitter.… Continue reading

In case you missed the ‘condom-snorting challenge’ – and didn’t know it’s a bad idea

Imagine uncoiling a condom and stuffing it up one side of your… Continue reading

Canadian light oil prices hit with same discounts afflicting oilsands prices

CALGARY — The same factors that have inflated the discount paid for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month