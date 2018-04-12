Canada’s Kia Nurse picked 10th in WNBA draft by New York Liberty

NEW YORK — Canadian Kia Nurse was selected 10th overall by the New York Liberty at the WNBA draft Thursday night while A’ja Wilson was the top pick of the Las Vegas Aces.

Nurse, a Hamilton native known for her hard-nosed defence, was a standout at the University of Connecticut, where she won two national championships and this year’s NCAA Division 1 defensive player of the year award.

Nurse, 22, averaged 13.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Huskies this season.

The Aces bolstered their frontcourt with the addition of Wilson, who was a star post player at South Carolina. The Aces, who moved to Las Vegas from San Antonio this past winter, had the first pick for the second straight season.

Ohio State guard Kelsey Mitchell went second to the Indiana Fever.

The Chicago Sky took guards Diamond DeShields, who spent the season playing professionally in Turkey, and Gabby Williams of Connecticut with the next two picks. UCLA guard Jordin Canada was selected fifth by the Seattle Storm.

The draft was held at Nike’s New York headquarters. The athletic apparel company is a global partner and outfitter for the WNBA this season. They unveiled the new WNBA uniforms earlier Thursday.

Training camps open up on April 29 and the 22nd season of the WNBA begins play on May 18.

Doug Feinberg, The Associated Press

