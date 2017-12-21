Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury captures gold at moguls World Cup in China

ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikael Kingsbury captured his ninth straight World Cup moguls title Thursday.

The skier from Deux-Montagnes, Que., one of Canada’s top medal threats at February’s Pyeongchang Olympics, finished first at Thaiwoo Ski Resort with 83.61 points, boosting his overall World Cup medal total to 44.

Kingsbury opened the World Cup season two weeks ago with a gold in Ruka, Finland.

The trip to China has not been without its problems for Kingsbury, whose luggage and skis were lost in transit and only showed up the day before training started.

“I did my best run in the super final,” said the 25-year-old Kingsbury. “The day started well. I had a great qualifying run this morning that put me in the lead. I made a few little mistakes in the final but it still put me in fourth for the super final. And that’s when I had my best run.”

In other Canadian results, Philippe Marquis of Quebec City was eighth, Marc-Antoine Gagnon of Terrebonne, Que., was 10th, Kerrian Chunlaud of Ste-Foy, Que., was 14th, Laurent Dumais of Quebec City was 34th Simon Lemieux of Repentigny, Que., was 39th and Gabriel Dufresne, also of Repentigny, was 41st.

In women’s action, Andi Naude of Penticton, B.C., won bronze with 77.64 points.

“I am really happy about today,” she said. “Being able to ski in the three rounds from qualification to final and super final was my goal and also to stick to the process and ski my best every single run.”

Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Montreal was fourth while her sisters Chloe and Maxime were 15th and 27th, respectively. Alex-Anne Gagnon of Terrebonne was 30th.

Competition continues Friday.

