Canada’s Milos Raonic pulls out of Queen’s Club with right shoulder injury

LONDON — Milos Raonic has pulled out of the Queen’s Club grass-court tennis tournament with a right pectoral strain.

The tournament made the announcement on its official Twitter account Tuesday, just hours after Raonic won his first-round match over Yuki Bhambri. Raonic was up 6-1, 3-1 on Bhambri before the Indian qualifier retired.

“Unfortunately I have sustained a strain to my right pectoral muscle. This happened on the second to last point of the match, and as a result I am not able to continue with the tournament,” Raonic said in a statement on the tournament’s Twitter page. “I’m really disappointed as I was playing well and I love this tournament.

“I have happy memories from reaching the final in 2016 and hoped to do so again. I wish the tournament another successful event, and I hope to be back in top shape and health for Wimbledon.”

Raonic, of Thornhill, Ont., was coming off a run to the final at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart, Germany, where he lost to top-ranked Roger Federer on Sunday.

His status for Wimbledon, which starts July 2 at the All England Club, is now in question. He missed the last Grand Slam when he sat out the French Open with an undisclosed injury.

Once No. 3 in the world, Raonic has seen his ranking plummet over the last couple of years because of a litany of injuries. But he had seen his ranking rise this year, and his trip to the final in Stuttgart moved him up four spots to No. 31.

