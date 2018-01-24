Canada’s Olympic bobsled and skeleton sleds get Air Force treatment

CALGARY — Canada’s bobsleds and skeleton sleds might not break the sound barrier in Pyeongchang, South Korea, but they’re decorated to look like they could.

The 18 bobsledders and six skeleton racers sliding in the Winter Olympics were introduced Wednesday at an airplane hangar in northeast Calgary, along with a new design for their sleds.

They bear the Canada 150 paint scheme of the Royal Canadian Air Force’s CF-18 demonstration Hornet.

“My first thought was ‘oh man, our sled tech has to put on these giant stickers now. That’s going to be a pain in the butt for him’ but I think the design is really cool,” pilot Kaillie Humphries said.

“An all red-and-white sled, this is probably the most Canadian sled we’ve ever had at any of the games.”

The opening ceremonies are Feb. 9. Humphries, who will attempt to win a third straight gold, leads a team with solid medal potential in men’s two-man bobsled well as women’s skeleton.

Brakeman Lascelles Brown will compete in his fifth Winter Games. The 43-year-old from Calgary won bronze with Canada’s 2010 four-man team piloted by Lyndon Rush, as well as two-man silver in 2006 with Pierre Lueders.

Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., and Chris Spring of Priddis, Alta., piloted Canada’s two-man sleds to first and third respectively in this season’s overall World Cup standings. Calgary’s Elisabeth Vathje won four World Cup medals this winter in women’s skeleton.

2018 marks the first time Canada qualified the maximum number of men’s and women’s sleds for the Winter Olympics.

“These athletes know what it takes to win and will head to Korea with one goal: put the Maple Leaf on the Olympic podium at the sliding venue,” said Chris Le Bihan, high-performance director for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton.

Edmonton’s Alysia Rissling and Christine de Bruin of Stony Plain, Alta., will pilot the other two women’s sleds.

They’ll draw from the brake pool of Heather Moyse of Summerside, P.E.I., Phylicia George of Markham, Ont., and Melissa Lotholz of Barrhead, Alta. Moyse won gold with Humphries in both 2010 and 2014.

Joining Brown in the men’s pool of brakemen are Jesse Lumsden of Burlington, Ont., Edmonton’s Neville Wright and Bryan Barnett, Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Ont., Ottawa’s Seyi Smith, Alex Kopacz of London, Ont., Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., and Josh Kirkpatrick of London, Ont.

The men’s skeleton team consists of Dave Greszczszyn of Brampton, Ont., Calgary’s Barrett Martineau and Kevin Boyer of Sherwood Park., Alta.

Ottawa’s Mirela Rahneva and Jane Channell of North Vancouver, B.C., round out the women’s team.

The look of their sleds is influenced by the wings of the CF-18, which has a maximum speed of Mach 1.8, according to a man who flies them.

“It’s pretty cool for me because I’ve been a long-time fan of the Olympics,” Major Phil Meikle said. “I’ve followed bobsled, had a couple of friends who have been part of the bobsled team over the last 10 or 15 years.

“I’m a big fan of the design they did for that demo jet last year, so it will be very interesting.”

The sliding team has spent time with the Armed Forces at CFB Wainwright to mentally prepare for competition, including a two-day overnight training operation in 2016.

“With the military, we’ve gotten really close over the last four years,” Humphries said. “There are a lot of similarities. You can really see that represented on our sleds this year.

“I don’t think it’s important for the sled to make a statement, but I think it’s important we really feel Canadian, that we feel strong and empowered in who we are as athletes. I think this sled design definitely does that.”

Toronto graphic arts student Josh Dornan incorporated the style of the Hornet honouring Canada’s 150th birthday in 2017 into Olympic sleds.

“Obviously last year being Canada’s 150th, this jet has spent a lot of time in the sky across the country and so we wanted to capture what it felt like when this massive, powerful machine came across the sky and you can see our flag on it,” Dornan explained.

“It’s a really crazy moment when you see this thing, so how do we translate that onto sleds we bring to Korea and have our athletes race down and have that same impact?”

The Canada 150 jet was graphic designer Jim Belliveau’s last project as a civil servant for the RCAF before his retirement.

“There’s going to be millions of eyes on that sled, millions of eyes on our athletes,” Belliveau said. “That means so much to me. I want to see that thing come back home loaded with gold.”

Previous story
Argos running back Wilder Jr. says he plans to sit out 2018 CFL season
Next story
Legendary hockey writer Red Fisher remembered for demanding excellence

Just Posted

Red Deer-Mountain View MP Dreeshen to hold rural crime meeting

Like many of his Alberta caucus colleagues, Earl Dreeshen is spending the… Continue reading

Water advisory nearing four month mark on Sunchild First Nation

It’s been nearly four months since some people on the Sunchild First… Continue reading

Red Deer artist is educating Calgary students about the Blackfoot culture

Ryan Jason Allen Willert is painting murals at two schools

Local music promoter to introduce Hall-of-Fame inductee Ian Tyson

Alberta Country Music Awards will be held Sunday in Red Deer

Sylvan Lake moves to ensure future water supply

Town’s drinking water comes from wells that were able to handle population of 18,000

Watch: Red Deer woman target of robbery in broad daylight, near police station

He looked me in the eye and said ‘I am going to kill you.’

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month