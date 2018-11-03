Canada’s Padurariu wins silver on beam at gymnastics world championships

DOHA, Qatar — Anne-Marie Padurariu won the silver medal on beam in the individual apparatus finals on Saturday at the world gymnastics championship, giving Canada its second medal in as many days at the competition.

The 16-year-old from Whitby, Ont., scored 14.100 points on her routine, which carried a difficulty score of 6.000. Padurariu, who qualified in fifth place for the beam final, received 8.100 for execution.

Liu Tingting of China who won gold with 14.533 points while American Simone Biles took bronze with 13.600 for her 19th world championship medal. Ellie Black of Halifax finished fifth.

Shallon Olsen of Surrey, B.C. captured a silver medal on vault on Friday.

The competition wraps up later Saturday with Brooklyn Moors of Cambridge, Ont., competing in the floor finals.