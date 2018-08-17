Canada’s R.J. Barrett pours in 35 points in Duke’s pre-season win over Toronto

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Two games into his college career, Canada’s R.J. Barrett has stepped seamlessly into a starring role for the Duke Blue Devils.

The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., was the Blue Devils’ top scorer for the second straight game, pouring in 35 points in a 96-60 pre-season rout of the University of Toronto on Friday.

“It’s just being competitive. I think I am really good. I think I belong here. So just competing, really,” said Barrett, who shot 15-for-26 on the night and grabbed nine rebounds.

Zion Williamson added 24 points, as he and Barrett were a two-man wrecking crew for the second consecutive game, dazzling the crowd at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Barrett’s virtual backyard with a dizzying array of dunks — seemingly enough to fill a season’s worth of highlight reels.

“It’s just us playing. It’s really easy to play with (Williamson), and the rest of our teammates do a good job of helping us out, spacing the floor and we just make the right reads after that,” Barrett said.

Joey Baker, with 11 points, was the only other Blue Devil to score in double figures. Barrett and Williamson received a standing ovation when they left the game with just under four minutes to play.

Nikola Paradina led the Varsity Blues with 15 points.

“It was a great atmosphere, and for our players an opportunity to play on a big stage, so I think that’s exciting,” said U of T coach John Campbell.

“For us to get a chance to play in big venues and play against historical institutions, and one in this case that has such a tremendous recruiting class, there’s so much buzz about this team, for us to be involved on this stage is great.”

The game was the second of Duke’s three-game pre-season Canadian tour, and the first trip north of the border in the storied program’s history. The Blue Devils beat the back-to-back Canadian university silver medallists Ryerson Rams 86-67 on Wednesday, in Barrett’s much-anticipated college debut.

Barrett and Williamson combined for 63 points in Wednesday’s win, and over the two pre-season games have provided a tantalizing preview of the upcoming NCAA season.

Barrett and Williamson were ESPN’s No. 1 and 2-ranked freshmen. Duke also boasts No. 3-ranked Cam Reddish, who hasn’t played yet due to injury.

And while Barrett has been touted as the NBA’s No. 1 draft pick next spring, the six-foot-seven, 285-pound Williamson — who has a unique combination of bulk, splendid ball skills and athleticism — could give the Canadian a run for his money.

“I knew he was good but coaching him now, he’s a very special player, and R.J. is too,” said Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Williamson, who was trending on Twitter during the game, brought the fans out of their seats when he drove to the hoop with an fierce hop, step and dunk in the third quarter.

“(I thought) ‘Alright, I’m up here, I might as well dunk it,” he said post-game in the locker-room.

Asked if he ever surprises himself, Williamson said: “Actually, eah, sometimes I do.”

Barrett followed it up with an alley-oop dunk of his own on Duke’s next possession.

Krzyzewski had kind words for Toronto and Mississauga, saying its been a “great trip.” The team’s Hall of Fame coach, with five NCAA titles to his name, noted a crowd of almost 10,000 is expected for Sunday’s game in Montreal where the Blue Devils face McGill in their final game of the tour.

The 71-year-old coach said the Canadian competition his team faced was “a little bit better” than he’d expected.

“We played two different teams, Ryerson is more athletic and plays more of a conventional, really good system. I think both teams are very well coached,” the coach said. “We played against two different systems, which is good for us.”

The arena — formerly the Hershey Centre, normally home to Raptors 905 — was filled to its 5,400-seat capacity for both games, and Friday’s crowd included Canadian sprinter and three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse, Washington Capitals winger Devante Smith-Pelly, Las Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban and 10-time NBA all-star David Robinson, whose son Justin plays for Duke.

Just like Wednesday’s game, the arena was awash in Duke blue.

Back-to-back three-pointers by Barrett late in the first helped send Duke into the second quarter with a 23-14 lead.

The Varsity Blues closed the gap to 32-26, but Duke dominated the rest of the quarter to take a 43-28 advantage into the halftime break.

Duke exploded in the third, and led 70-44 with one quarter left to play.

Previous story
Red Deer Peewee AAA Braves earn another win at Westerns
Next story
FOX Sports MLS broadcast will feature first all-female crew

Just Posted

City Hall Park construction begins next week

Construction to update Red Deer’s City Hall Park is set to begin… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Jazz at the Lake begins

The 16 annual event began Friday and runs until Sunday in Sylvan Lake

Photos: Lunchtime tunes on Alexander Way

Final concert of the summer

Clearwater regional firefighters in B.C.

Crew operating west of Prince George

PHOTOS: Samson Cree Nation Pow Wow

The Samson Cree Nation hosted its annual Pow Wow, celebrating youth last weekend

WATCH: Feasting at Red Deer Ribfest this weekend

Ribfest runs until Sunday at Rotary Recreation Park

Canadians believe in immigration but concerned about asylum seekers: study

OTTAWA — Canadians are generally supportive of current immigration levels, a survey… Continue reading

Quebec announces plan to compensate taxi drivers after Uber’s arrival

MONTREAL — The Quebec government has outlined how it intends to compensate… Continue reading

Hospitals to see ‘delays’ in care after losing Saudi students, health group says

OTTAWA — The loss of Saudi Arabian resident physicians in Canada’s hospitals… Continue reading

PHOTOS: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

The rest of the province also dealing with thick haze as smoky skies continue

Death Valley worker has seen highest, lowest temperatures

LAS VEGAS — Thousands of tourists descend on Death Valley each summer… Continue reading

Banff’s Sunshine ski resort upset with proposed guidelines from Parks Canada

BANFF, Alta. — An internationally known ski resort in Banff National Park… Continue reading

Folk singer Ian Tyson cancels show due to ‘serious medical situation’

TORONTO — Canadian folk singer-songwriter Ian Tyson has cancelled his appearance at… Continue reading

Judge lifts publication ban, revealing details about Fredericton shooting

FREDERICTON — Newly released documents reveal how last week’s deadly attack unfolded… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month