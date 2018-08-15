Canada’s Raonic, Shapovalov advance at Western and Southern Open

CINCINNATI — Canada’s Denis Shapovalov fended off a late charge by Britain’s Kyle Edmund for a 6-4, 7-5 win in the second round of the Western and Southern Open on Tuesday.

Shapovalov now holds a 4-2 career record against Edmund, who was the 14th seed in the tournament.

Shapovalov won the first set after his backhand forced his opponent to race across the court and Edmund’s return was too deep, bouncing safely out of bounds.

The 19-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., looked to have the second set well in hand, taking a 4-0 lead, but he let Edmund back into the match with a series of unforced errors.

After Edmund tied it 4-4, Shapovalov retook the lead, clenching his fist and yelling in triumph after winning the point.

Shapovalov had to labour through five match points before finally dropping a volley over the net well out of Edmund’s reach for the win.

Earlier on Tuesday, Milos Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., cruised into the second round of the event with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic.

Raonic converted 95 per cent of his successful first serves into points, including 13 aces. He converted three of five break-point opportunities while never facing break point himself.

Playing in his first match since retaking the mantle of top-seeded Canadian on the ATP Tour from Shapovalov, Raonic completed the 57-minute win by breaking Lajovic in the final game.

Raonic, ranked 29th in the world, next faces lucky loser Malek Jaziri. The Tunisian had a bye into the second round, replacing top-ranked Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the main draw.

Shapovalov, ranked 32nd headed into the tournament, will face the winner of the Raonic-Jaziri match. in the tournament’s third round.

