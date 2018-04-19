(Public domain image.)

Canada’s Raonic withdraws from Monte Carlo Masters before third-round match

MONTE CARLO — Canadian tennis star Milos Raonic pulled out of the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday with a right knee injury.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., withdrew from the tournament just before his third-round match against second-seed Marin Cilic.

It was not immediately clear how Raonic injured his knee.

The injury is the latest in a series of frustrating ailments that have plagued the hard-serving Canadian.

Raonic had right hip surgery in 2011, right foot surgery in 2015 and left wrist surgery last year. He also struggled with a right leg injury for much of last year, missing a stretch of tournaments including the U.S. Open.

He had plunged from a career-high No. 3 the rankings to as low as 40 earlier this year, but came into Monte Carlo ranked 22nd after reaching the quarterfinals of the Miami Open and the semifinals at Indian Wells.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Crosby leads Penguins past Flyers for 3-1 lead in playoffs

Just Posted

Trudeau attends Commonwealth meeting looking for less plastic, more LGBTQ rights

LONDON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will add his voice today to… Continue reading

Son of Stettler man accused of murder says his dad didn’t get the help he needed

The son of a man accused of killing a 71-year-old man in… Continue reading

Did a Canadian shoot down the Red Baron? A century later, the debate hasn’t quit

Capt. Roy Brown had ordered the young airman not to engage the… Continue reading

Rocky school searched by police

A reported male with a firearm wasn’t found

Mall plotters believed they were reincarnations of Columbine shooters: report

HALIFAX — They weren’t just inspired by the Columbine shooters — two… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s newest public art unveiled

Red Deer’s latest “ghost” sculpture is a love letter to the game… Continue reading

Howard commencement to feature “Black Panther” Boseman

WASHINGTON — The “Black Panther” is returning to his alma mater to… Continue reading

Armed police will patrol rail stations at royal wedding

LONDON — British officials say armed and undercover police officers will patrol… Continue reading

Power largely restored across Puerto Rico after blackout

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s power company said Thursday that… Continue reading

Dashing to make a flight? Order food to your gate through a delivery app

TORONTO — P.J. Mastracchio is used to dashing through airports only to… Continue reading

Alabama mayor: ‘Poop train’ finally empty; sludge gone

ATLANTA — The last train car full of New York City sewage… Continue reading

Mom to be charged in slaying of girl, 2, in Quebec City neighbourhood

QUEBEC — A Quebec City mother has been arrested in the slaying… Continue reading

Did a Canadian shoot down the Red Baron? A century later, the debate hasn’t quit

Capt. Roy Brown had ordered the young airman not to engage the… Continue reading

Mall plotters believed they were reincarnations of Columbine shooters: report

HALIFAX — They weren’t just inspired by the Columbine shooters — two… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month