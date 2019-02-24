Canada’s Roni Remme wins silver in alpine combined at World Cup

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Roni Remme laid down the fastest slalom run of the day to earn her first World Cup medal — a silver — and put Canada on the podium in women’s alpine combined racing on Sunday in Switzerland.

Remme, who was fifth in the combined at this year’s alpine world championships in Sweden earlier this month, earned Canada’s first World Cup alpine medal of the season by posting a combined time of two minutes 15.58 seconds — just 0.38 seconds behind gold-medallist Frederica Brignone of Italy. Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener rounded out the podium.

“I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I might be. This weather, the snow, this atmosphere (reminded me of spring skiing). I love spring skiing. I tried to stay calm and just go for it,” said Remme, a product of Collingwood, Ont. “I felt like I’ve built on my (downhill) skiing all week and I’m really excited about my downhill (run) today.

“I really tried to attack it more today, and I was really surprised when I came down (and wasn’t) too far out. I tried to stay calm for the slalom and give it all I’ve got. I still can’t believe what happened today.”

Marie-Michele Gagnon of Lac Etchemin, Que., was 13th after the downhill and 13th overall after the slalom run.

In men’s alpine giant slalom racing earlier in the day, Calgary’s Trevor Philp and Calgary’s Erik Read made significant moves on a fast, and technical second run to finish 17th and 22nd respectively in Bansko, Bulgaria.

The Canadian Press

