Canada’s Sydney Pickrem rebounds in 200 IM, Taylor Ruck adds another medal

TOKYO — Canadian Sydney Pickrem rebounded from last year’s disappointment at the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships by taking silver in the 200-metre individual medley on Saturday.

Pickrem lowered her Canadian record to two minutes 9.07 seconds to finish second in the event she was disqualified from at last year’s world championships after she choked on water in the final and got out of the pool.

“After what happened last year, I can consider it redeemed,” Pickrem said. “It was the best that I could do this week and that’s all I expect out of myself, so I’m happy with it.

“It’s been kind of a rough year being really sick and having mono earlier this year, so going into this meet I tried to have no expectations, just do the best I can for Canada. To go that time right now I’m really happy,” she added.

Japan’s Yui Ohashi raced to victory in a time of 2:08.16.

Also, Canadians Taylor Ruck, Kayla Sanchez, Rebecca Smith and Alexia Zevnik took bronze in the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay in 3:34.07.

Australia won gold in 3:31.58, while the United States took silver in 3:33.45.

“Picking up a bronze medal in the Pan Pacs is really satisfying and something that we can build onto going into world championships next year,” said Swimming Canada High Performance director John Atkinson.

Ruck has tied six other Canadians for the most medals at a single Pan Pacs with four. Medal records are nothing new for Ruck, who tied the all-time Commonwealth Games record of eight earlier this year.

Canada has six medals overall at the championships, one short of the team’s total from 2014. Competition continues Sunday.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Finau ties PGA Championship record with 10 birdies
Next story
Tammy Cunnington wins gold at Pan Pac Para-Swimming Championships

Just Posted

WATCH: Riding to support people suffering from mental illness and brain injuries

The 10th Berry Architecture Community Wellness Ride was Saturday in Red Deer

Former professional cyclist Tyler Hamilton speaks at Red Deer Public Library

A former professional cyclist who shined a spotlight on cycling’s doping culture… Continue reading

Red Deer couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

Plenty has changed over the past seven decades, but one Red Deer… Continue reading

Children under age 12 suspected in $150,000 worth of vandalism

Red Deer business targeted

Energy consumption rises with temperature

No records broken in Red Deer, yet

Trudeau honours Fredericton shooting victims as he opens Toronto street festival

Opening of the street festival included a minute of silence and acknowledged first responders

Search and rescue crews train in Central Alberta

Finding a downed aircraft as quickly as possible can help save lives.… Continue reading

Fredericton man charged with four counts of first-degree murder in shooting

FREDERICTON — Police say a 48-year-old man charged with four counts of… Continue reading

U.S. President Trump threatens auto tariffs against Canada if trade talks fail

Canadian officials have insisted Ottawa hasn’t been sidelined during the U.S.-Mexico discussions

NFL players emphasize reasons for anthem demonstrations

President Donald Trump wants players to ‘find another way to protest’

Omarosa in new book: I saw Trump’s racism ‘with my own eyes’

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman claims in… Continue reading

Authorities probe how airline employee could steal plane

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Investigators worked to find out how an airline employee… Continue reading

Ponoka man faces 95 theft-related charges

Police recover stolen licence plates, mail, tools

Court dismisses CN’s appeal of decision on clamorous Winnipeg railway

Augustina Harker has avoided relaxing and playing with her partner and two… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month