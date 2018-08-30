Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones, Brent Laing win mixed doubles event

NASEBY, New Zealand — Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing are off to a winning start to the season.

The husband-and-wife team downed Scotland’s Jayne Stirling and Fraser Kingan 9-5 in the mixed doubles final of the Audi quattro Winter Games NZ on Thursday.

Jones and Laing scored four in the first end and held on from there to win the title.

The team went a perfect 8-0 at the competition.

Meanwhile, the Oakville Fall Classic this weekend marks the first Canadian event of the World Curling Tour season.

The Canadian Press

