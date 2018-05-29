Canada’s Denis Shapovalov has made it to the second round at the French Open. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canadian Denis Shapovalov advances to second round at French Open

PARIS — Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the second round at the French Open.

The Canadian teen, seeded 24th, defeated John Millman of Australia 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 in a first-round match on Tuesday.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the first set, fighting off one set point in the process.

After a rail delay halted play for an hour with Shapovalov trailing 3-2 in the second set, the Canadian lost just three games the rest of the way in his French Open main draw debut.

Shapovalov will face Maximilian Marterer of Germany, ranked 70th in the world, in the second round. Marterer defeated American Ryan Harrison 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 on Tuesday.

Shapovalov, 19, is competing in his fourth consecutive Grand Slam and his first as a seed. His best performance came in last year’s U.S. Open, where he reached the fourth round.

Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., and Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver are scheduled to play first-round matches at the French Open later on Tuesday.

Previous story
Warriors reach 4th straight NBA Finals with win over Houston
Next story
Big performances in Texas give PGA rookies Conners, Silverman a crucial boost

Just Posted

UPDATED: Canada to spend $4.5B to buy Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. terminal

OTTAWA — The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to… Continue reading

Analysis: North Korea sees US economic handouts as threat

TOKYO — The U.S.-North Korea summit appears to be back on track,… Continue reading

Seth Meyers, Wanda Sykes, Hannibal Buress topline JFL42 in Toronto

TORONTO — Seth Meyers, Jo Koy, Wanda Sykes, and Hannibal Buress are… Continue reading

Stratford Festival to resume performances after opening night bomb threat

STRATFORD, Ont. — Police in Stratford, Ont., say all buildings at the… Continue reading

Feds explore buying Trans Mountain; Morneau’s decision coming Tuesday

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Bill Morneau will announce as early as Tuesday… Continue reading

WATCH: Throwing punches and kicks at the Western Canadian Karate Championships

More than 300 athletes competes at the event in Red Deer Saturday

Big performances in Texas give PGA rookies Conners, Silverman a crucial boost

Knowing they need some solid finishes this summer to secure their futures… Continue reading

Canadian Denis Shapovalov advances to second round at French Open

PARIS — Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the second round at the… Continue reading

Royal newlyweds are not booked to stay at the Fairmont in Jasper: spokeswoman

JASPER, Alta. — A spokeswoman for the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge has… Continue reading

Quebec’s daycare model provides inspiration for provinces to develop their own

MONTREAL — When it comes to affordable daycare, Quebec’s low-fee program is… Continue reading

Nosek, Golden Knights top Capitals in Game 1 of Stanley Cup final

Golden Knights 6 Capitals 4 LAS VEGAS — Tomas Nosek scored the… Continue reading

Warriors reach 4th straight NBA Finals with win over Houston

Warriors 101 Rockets 92 HOUSTON — Stephen Curry and Golden State turned… Continue reading

10 delightful Indigenous experiences in South Okanagan

From secluded hikes to wine tastings, the Osoyoos Indian Band delivers a variety of activities

Discovery Wildlife zoo gets $500 in fines after ice cream eating bear video

Video posted in May caused quite the stir

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month