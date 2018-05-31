Canada’s Denis Shapovalov lost to Maximilian Marterer of Germany in the second round of the French Open on Thursday. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canadian Denis Shapovalov drops second-round match at French Open

PARIS — Denis Shapovalov’s first career Grand Slam as a seeded player didn’t last long.

The No. 24 seed, from Richmond Hill, Ont., lost 5-7, 7-6 (4), 7-5, 6-4 to world No. 70 Maximilian Marterer of Germany in the second round of the French Open on Thursday.

In a battle of two players making their French Open main draw debuts, Shapovalov, 19, had more double-faults (11) than aces (six) and far more unforced errors (82) than winners (52). Shapovalov, 19, became the 10th men’s seed to be eliminated at the tournament.

Shapovalov was the final Canadian player in the singles draw after Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., and Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver lost first-round matches earlier this week.

The loss prevented a possible showdown between Shapovalov and 10-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal, the top seed, in the fourth round.

Pospisil is scheduled to play a men’s doubles match later Thursday.

