Canadian divers McKay, Povzner win gold at worlds junior championships

KYIV, Ukraine — Henry McKay of Ottawa and Victor Povzner of Maple, Ont., won a gold medal in the men’s synchronized three-metre event Tuesday at the FINA World Junior Diving Championships.

It was Canada’s first medal of the competition.

McKay and Povzner earned 300.33 points to edge Lou Massenberg and Karl Schone of Germany at 298.56. Daniel Restrepo and Luis Felipe Uribe of Colombia were third at 290.88.

The Canadian pair finished off their win with a twisting dive in the last round.

“It was our most stressful dive,” said McKay. “But we were in the zone. We actually took out the calculators before to see what score we needed to get on the podium. We always look at the scores to relieve pressure. It helps us focus on our goals.”

After the dive, the Canadians assumed they had won the silver. But the Chinese pair of Zongyuan Wang and Luxian Wu of China, the last divers in the final, failed their final-round dive and dropped from first to fifth and leave Canada with the gold.

