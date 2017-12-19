Canadian Duvernay-Tardif looking to help Chiefs earn another AFC West title

It’s been a streaky 2017 NFL season for Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and the Kansas Chief Chiefs.

Kansas City (8-6) opened with five straight wins before losing four consecutive games and six-of-seven. The Chiefs have regained their winning ways by capturing their last two contests and can cement a second straight AFC West Division title by beating the Miami Dolphins (6-8) at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City can also clinch with a loss if the New York Jets (5-9) upset or tie the Los Angeles Chargers (7-7) on Sunday. Predictably, Duvernay-Tardif, the Chiefs’ starting right guard, wants to earn the division crown with a win before the franchise’s rabid fans.

“The mindset is all on Miami,” the former McGill University star said during a conference call Tuesday. “I think we all realize this is an important game.

“We have an opportunity to take the division this weekend and that’s what we want to do. We don’t want to wait until (regular-season finale versus Denver Broncos on Dec. 31) to do it. We want to do it now.”

Duvernay-Tardif, 26, of Mont-Sainte-Hilaire, Que., is hard-pressed to explain the Chiefs’ losing streak after their impressive start.

“We changed the offence a little bit in terms of the players out there (because) we had a lot of injuries,” he said. “But even when everybody came back it took us a while to get back on the right track.

“It’s hard when you lose a couple of games to be convinced you’re going to win as a team when things aren’t going the way you want … it’s easy to drift towards that negativism so we needed something to get us back on the right track. A game against the Oakland Raiders, a divisional opponent at home in Kansas City, was kind of the perfect timing to do that.”

Kansas City earned a 26-15 win over Oakland on Dec. 10 before downing the Chargers 30-13 on Sunday to sweep that season series and move atop the division standings.

It’s been a meteoric rise for Duvernay-Tardif, a 2014 sixth-round pick who’s now solidly entrenched in Kansas City’s starting offensive line. But he’s also had to deal with adversity this season after suffering a sprained ankle in a 29-20 win over Washington on Oct. 2 and missing four games.

The loss of Duvernay-Tardif was big for the Chiefs as the burly Canadian was playing well after signing a five-year, US$41.25-million extension (US$20 million guaranteed) in February. Duvernay-Tardif expects the injury will cost him Pro Bowl consideration when the rosters are announced Tuesday night.

“I’m realistic about my chances,” he said. “I missed a few games and I think it’s going to hurt me and I didn’t play my best football coming back from the injury.

“If it’s not this year, it’s going to be next year but right now all of my focus is towards Miami. Of course, I want to win that (Pro Bowl nomination) but at the end of the day I’d rather be playing in the Super Bowl than in Orlando, Fla., at the Pro Bowl.”

Duvernay-Tardif has made headlines for more than just his play on the field. He’s also continuing his medical school studies during his NFL career and hopes to finish his degree in the off-season.

Miami (6-8) is a difficult team to figure out, coming off a 24-16 road loss to Buffalo last weekend following two straight victories. This season, the Dolphins have beaten both Atlanta and New England — last year’s Super Bowl finalists — but also lost badly to Baltimore (40-0), Carolina (45-21) and the Jets (20-6).

Kansas City is a solid 10-point favourite over Miami. But the Chiefs have also lost the last two times they were 10-point favourites — 12-9 to the New York Giants on Nov. 19, then 16-10 to the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 26. in consecutive road games.

“You can try to predict how they’re going to try and show up,” he said. “But the most important thing is for us to show up and set the tempo from the get-go.

“I think there’s a lot of possible distractions on both sides of the ball. I think it’s going to come down to who wants it the most and who’s ready to focus the most.”

Previous story
Ryan Strome’s two-goal performance leads Oilers past Sharks

Just Posted

Teens killed in crash south of Fort McMurray on their way home to Rocky Mountain House for Christmas

Two teenagers killed in a car crash south of Fort McMurray were… Continue reading

UPDATED: Medically-assisted detox available at Safe Harbour Society

24-hour access to a team of doctors and nurses

Some garbage pickup schedules will change in Red Deer due to Christmas

No Monday morning collection until Jan. 5

Supportive staff at Safe Harbour Society’s detox

Providing faster recovery from withdrawal from drugs and alcohol

Red Deer County approves 2018 budget

County investing in infrastructure in anticipation of economic rebound

WATCH: Grade 7 students bake Christmas cookies with seniors

Grade 7 students from St. Patrick’s Community School teamed up with Red… Continue reading

Red Deer car dealership donates van to the Mustard Seed

The van will keep a Mustard Seed driver warm during winter time

The Mustard Seed is looking for donations

The Mustard Seed in Red Deer has a Christmas wish list. The… Continue reading

RCMP offer crime prevention tips for the holiday season

Red Deer RCMP give tips so holidays aren’t marred by theft or damage

Grizzly bear trophy hunting over in B.C.

NDP government says 2017 hunt was the last one

Alberta politician Derek Fildebrandt convicted, fined in hit and run

An Edmonton traffic court has found an Alberta legislature member guilty in… Continue reading

Family suspends search for missing Alberta couple, plane near Revelstoke

Due to bad weather, families of missing Albertan couple say they will resume in the spring

Replay Red Deer Dec. 17

Watch news highlights in video from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Owl found dead after eating rat poison leaves B.C. woman concerned

After finding the owl on her Surrey property, Christine Trozzo says the poison is a concern for kids

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month