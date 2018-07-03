Canadian Eugenie Bouchard advances to second round at Wimbledon

LONDON — Eugenie Bouchard is off to the second round at Wimbledon.

The Canadian beat British wild card Gabriella Taylor 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 on Tuesday. A native of Westmount, Que., Bouchard qualified for the main draw with three wins last week.

“I feel a lot more comfortable on the court,” Bouchard told reporters after the match. “I feel a little bit more like myself. You know, I have always deep down had the belief, and it’s about, in the tough moments of the match, keeping that belief. I have that more and more now. Just trying to keep progressing.”

A finalist at Wimbledon in 2014, Bouchard was forced into qualification after seeing her ranking tumble to No. 191 before the tournament. The 24-year-old is now ranked 188th. Taylor is No. 180.

Bouchard returned to Grand Slam main draw action at Wimbledon after failing to qualify for the French Open. The win was just her second in the past four years in the main draw at Wimbledon.

Bouchard won 73 per cent of her points on first serve, as compared to just 59 per cent for Taylor. The victor converted on five of her 13 break-point opportunities.

Bouchard said plenty of Canadians were behind her on Tuesday.

“Yeah, I felt great support,” she said. “I saw a lot of Canadian flags. I got mobbed after the match, pretty much. But it’s a mob of love, so I liked it.

Bouchard, who is now working with longtime tennis coach Robert Lansdorp, will face No. 17 seed Ashleigh Barty in the second round. The Australian beat Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday.

“I think she’s playing great,” Bouchard said of Barty. “I think she loves grass. I really want to raise my level and try and play my best tennis against her and see what happens.”

Barty beat Bouchard in their only previous match, winning a three-setter on a hard-court in Miami last year.

Meanwhile, Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan in a first-round men’s match on Tuesday. Kukushkin is ranked 77th, 20 spots ahead of Pospisil, who has lost his past five first-round matches at Grand Slams.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., the No. 26 seed, was scheduled to face Jeremy Chardy of France later Tuesday.

No. 13 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., will play unseeded Australian John Millman in the second round on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and partner Yifan Xu of China, the sixth seeds in the women’s doubles draw, open their tournament against American Alison Riske and Olga Savchuk of Ukraine.

Previous story
Canadian Open moves to early June, increases purse, to attract stronger field
Next story
Humboldt Broncos name former NHLer Nathan Oystrick as head coach after bus crash

Just Posted

Ketamine found in Red Deer taxi

RCMP trying to track down owner of brick of hallucinogenic drug

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake riding advance polls open

Four people vying for seat left empty when UCP MLA Don MacIntyre resigned in February

Police are seeking a Penhold man, missing since June 23

Thomas Shannon Molander could be driving a gold GMC Envoy

No magic wand to end Toronto gun violence: Mayor John Tory

Toronto Mayor John Tory says there is “no easy answer” or magic… Continue reading

Unknown number of animals perish in SPCA fire in western Quebec

GATINEAU, Que. — A late-night fire has destroyed the SPCA of Western… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deerians celebrate Canada’s 151st birthday

“It makes you feel grateful to be living here in this wonderful country”

O No Canada!: Team apologizes for botching Canadian anthem

LOWELL, Mass. — A minor league baseball team in Massachusetts is apologizing… Continue reading

Nigeria captain hid dad’s abduction, played World Cup match

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia — Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel says he was… Continue reading

Thai official: Boys may have to dive from cave despite peril

MAE SAI, Thailand — A top Thai official said Tuesday that heavy… Continue reading

Greenpeace drone, toy plane crash into French nuclear plant

PARIS — Greenpeace activists say they have crashed two remote-controlled aircraft —… Continue reading

Bono warns that existence of UN, EU and NATO are threatened

CAMEROON, Cameroon — Irish rock star Bono warned Monday that the United… Continue reading

Andy Dick charged with groping woman on Los Angeles street

LOS ANGELES — Comedian Andy Dick has been charged with groping a… Continue reading

Israel: Hamas tried to spy on soldiers with fake dating apps

By Aron Heller THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TEL AVIV, Israel — The Israeli… Continue reading

UK police arrest medical worker on suspicion of baby murders

LONDON — British police arrested a female health care worker Tuesday on… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month