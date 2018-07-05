Canadian Eugenie Bouchard ousted in second round at Wimbledon

LONDON — Eugenie Bouchard’s four-match winning streak is over — and so is the Canadian’s run at Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old native of Westmount, Que., lost 6-4, 7-5 to No. 17 seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the second round of the grass-court major on Thursday.

Bouchard, who won three qualifying matches to get into the main draw after seeing her ranking tumble to No. 188, led 5-2 in the second set against Barty and had one set point, but couldn’t pull it off.

“It was a couple tough games. I wish maybe at 5-3 I just took a little bit more time and focused on my serve to maybe try and put some better first serves in,” Bouchard said. ”But I was trying to be aggressive and she came up with some good shots, some tricky shots and that was to be expected as well but I gave everything.

Bouchard converted on just one of her six break-point opportunities, while Barty was good on three of seven.

“I think I played an opponent who is playing really well right now, especially on this surface,” Bouchard said. ”I think she has a great game for grass. So I knew I was coming up against something tough and I’m disappointed because I felt like I had chances in both sets and I think played well but I know I can play better.”

The match featured two previous winners of the Wimbledon girls’ title — Barty captured the crown in 2011, a feat matched by Bouchard a year later.

Bouchard went on to reach the Wimbledon women’s final in 2014, while Barty hadn’t won a match in the main draw until this year.

While the struggling Bouchard is still trying to find a return to form, which fell off sharply after her breakout 2014 season, she is taking positives from advancing through qualifying and into the second round at the All England Club.

“I’m proud to be able to get some wins, especially right after the injury,” said Bouchard, who suffered an abdominal strain earlier this year. ”Like I said it’s really hard to come back so that’s the big thing. But really just to play matches, I know I have so much I need to work on and you can practice all you want but there’s nothing like real matches, so I’m just grateful to do my job and play.”

No. 26 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to play a second-round men’s match against Benoit Paire of France later Thursday.

No. 13 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont, faces Dennis Novak of Austria in the third round on Friday.

Meanwhile, Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil and American partner Ryan Harrison lost 6-4, 7-6 (8), 6-2 against the German duo of Philipp Petzschner and Tim Puetz in a first-round men’s doubles match on Thursday.

