Canadian Eugenie Bouchard ousted in second round of U.S. Open

NEW YORK — Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard is out of the U.S. Open.

After rolling through three qualifying matches and posting an easy win in the first round, the native of Westmount, Que., lost 6-4, 6-3 to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the second round on Thursday.

While Bouchard has earned some praise for a recent improvement in her results after tumbling down the rankings in previous years, the world’s 137th-ranked player was inconsistent against the 103rd-ranked Vondrousova.

The Czech player broke Bouchard five times in the match, including the final game. Bouchard, who was once ranked No. 5 in the world, won just 59 per cent of her points on first serve.

Bouchard made 32 unforced errors, while Vondrousova made 25 and also gave up three breaks to the Canadian.

The 24-year-old Bouchard was the only Canadian in the women’s singles draw.

Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver played a men’s doubles match later Thursday, while Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa played in mixed doubles.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., the two remaining Canadians in singles, play third-round matches on Friday.

Proud to play: No-one missing as Canadian basketball women gather for camp

