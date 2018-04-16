Patrick Chan of Canada performs during the men’s free figure skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Canadian figure skating star Chan announces retirement

TORONTO — Canadian figure skater Patrick Chan, who won his long-awaited Olympic gold as part of the team event at the Pyeongchang Olympics, is retiring after more than a decade on the world stage.

Chan made his decision official Monday after alluding to it during the Winter Games.

The 27-year-old Chan steps away from professional competition as the most decorated figure skater in Canadian history. Along with team gold in February he won a pair of silver medals at the Sochi Games, captured three world titles and was the national champion a record 10 times.

With a brilliant smile, natural charisma and the athleticism to hit the quadruple jumps that are now a staple of world-class skating, Chan has been a fan-favourite for years.

He plans to continue in the sport by conducting seminars and performing in shows.

