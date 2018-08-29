Canadian Football League releases mid-season results from inaugural media poll

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders are tops in the West Division, and a majority of media from across the country not only believe they’ll stay there but will cap their season celebrating a Grey Cup championship in Edmonton.

The CFL released mid-season results of its inaugural medial poll Wednesday. Voting included Tuesday with 50 individuals participating.

All expected Calgary to finish first in the West with 37 picking the Stampeders to capture the Grey Cup. The Edmonton Eskimos and Saskatchewan Roughriders both finished tied for second with five votes apiece.

Winnipeg, Hamilton and Ottawa all received one vote each.

Calgary has been a Grey Cup finalist the last two years.

Ottawa was an overwhelming choice to capture the East Division with 40 votes. Hamilton was next with eight while Toronto and Montreal each received a vote apiece.

The majority of respondents selected Edmonton quarterback Mike Reilly as the favourite to win the CFL’s outstanding player award for a second straight year. The league passing leader garnered 35-of-49 votes to finish ahead of Calgary quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (five votes) and CFL rushing leader Andrew Harris of Winnipeg (four votes).

Harris is the mid-season choice as the CFL’s top Canadian award for a second straight year. He received 24-of-50 votes to finish ahead of Ottawa receiver Brad Sinopoli (16 votes) and Calgary linebacker Alex Singleton (seven votes).

Saskatchewan rush end Charleston Hughes — the CFL sacks leader with 12 — topped two categories. He received 43-of-50 votes as the acquisition to have made the biggest on-field impact this season. The Riders landed Hughes from Hamilton after the Ticats acquired him from Calgary.

Hughes also earned 27 votes as the CFL’s top defensive player the first half of the season.

Other results included:

— B.C. quarterback Travis Lulay as the comeback player of the year (24-of-50 votes).

— Edmonton receiver D’haquille Williams as CFL’s breakout player (23-of-50 votes).

— Edmonton defensive lineman Kwaku Boateng as ‘17 draft pick who’s made biggest impact this year (32-of-50 votes)

— There will be a crossover this year (41-of-50 votes)

— Montreal quarterback Johnny Manziel as the CFL’s biggest news story (33-of-49 votes).

— Toronto rallying from 24-point deficit to edge Ottawa 42-41 as most memorable game (33-of-50 votes).

— McLeod Bethel-Thompson’s game-winning TD pass to Armanti Edwards against Ottawa as most memorable play (36-of-49 votes).

— Montreal linebacker Chris Ackie and Williams as most improved player (seven-of-43 votes apiece).

— Winnipeg being the team under the most pressure in second half of the season (22-of-50 votes).

— Toronto Argonauts being the non-playoff team with the best chance to turn it around (37-of-50 votes).

— Winnipeg’s offensive line being the best over the first half of the season (22-of-50 votes).

— Saskatchewan having the best defensive line over the first half of the season (24-of-50 votes).

— Three quarterbacks will pass for more than 5,000 yards this season (18-of-50 votes).

— Winnipeg’s Justin Medlock being the kicker most trusted to boot game-winning field goal (16-of-50 votes).

B.C. running back/kick-returner Chris Rainey as the CFL’s most exciting player (10-of-48 votes).

Previous story
U.S. Open clarifies changing shirt rule after Cornet penalty
Next story
Als QB Manziel cleared for return, but Pipkin likely to start against Ottawa

Just Posted

PHOTO: The Vintage 45’s on the Ross Street Patio

There are live shows every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in downtown Red Deer

Paterson Grain terminal welcomes public to grand opening

Bowden-area terminal to load grain bound for B.C. port and beyond

Public hearing in Olds will look at cannabis regulations

Friday deadline for written submissions

Dogs should get to enjoy Sylvan Lake beach: local pet owner

Sylvan Lake resident suggests small area in Sylvan Lake Park be set aside for pets

Sylvan Lake setting cannabis retail licence rules

Special licence would be required for cannabis retailers under proposed bylaw

Red Deer’s Mustard Seed hosts fair for job seekers

Future fairs to be held

Martin Brodeur returns to Devils in business role

NEWARK, N.J. — Martin Brodeur is back with the New Jersey Devils… Continue reading

Veteran NHL player Matt Stajan signs signs with Germany’s Red Bulls

MUNICH — Veteran NHL centre Matt Stajan is headed to Germany. The… Continue reading

Raonic cruises into US Open third round with win over Simon

NEW YORK — Milos Raonic cruised into the third round of the… Continue reading

Nova Scotia sinkhole grows slightly, now ‘undercutting’ nearby parking lot

OXFORD, N.S. — The unpredictable sinkhole that has swallowed up trees and… Continue reading

B.C. extends state of emergency to deal with wildfires across province

VICTORIA — British Columbia is extending its wildfire state of emergency to… Continue reading

Political outrage over Veterans Affairs’ decision to fund murderer’s PTSD help

HALIFAX — Political outrage is building over Veterans Affairs Canada’s decision to… Continue reading

Air Canada says mobile app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

MONTREAL — Some 20,000 Air Canada customers woke up Wednesday to learn… Continue reading

German city removes Erdogan statue over security concerns

BERLIN — A golden statue of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month