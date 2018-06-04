Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski off to mixed doubles semifinal at French Open

PARIS — Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski is two wins away from capturing her second Grand Slam mixed doubles title in a row.

The top-seeded team of Dabrowski, from Ottawa, and Mate Pavic of Croatia beat Demi Schuurs and Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands 6-4, 6-4 in a French Open quarter-final on Monday.

Dabrowski and Pavic, who teamed up to win the Australian Open title earlier this year, will square off with Katarina Srebotnik of Slovenia and Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico in a semifinal.

Dabrowski, 26, is looking to win the third Grand Slam mixed doubles title of her career. She took the 2017 French Open crown with Rohan Bopanna of India.

Earlier Monday, Dabrowski’s run in the French Open women’s doubles draw came to a close. The Canadian and partner Yifan Xu of China lost 6-1, 6-2 to Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya of Japan in a third-round match.

