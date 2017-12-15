Canadian gymnastics coach Dave Brubaker charged with sexual offences

SARNIA, Ont. — Dave Brubaker, the women’s national team director of Gymnastics Canada, faces multiple sex-related charges.

Sarnia Police said in a statement that Brubaker was charged Friday with one count of invitation to sexual touching, three counts of sexual interference, three counts of sexual exploitation, and three counts of sexual assault.

The statement said Brubaker appeared in court on Friday and was released on bail with a February 2018 court date.

Police didn’t give any further details about the allegations and Gymnastics Canada said in a release that a publication ban has been imposed in the case.

The Bluewater Gymnastics Club, where Brubaker is the club director, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Brubaker was Canada’s head gymnastics coach at the 2016 Rio Olympics and was the women’s national team director at the 2017 world championships in Montreal in October, where Halifax native Ellie Black captured the women’s all-around silver medal.

Gymnastics Canada said in a statement that it was troubled by the allegations against Brubaker, who has been placed on administrative leave by the organization.

