Canadian hockey star Caroline Ouellette officially retires from national duty

CALGARY — Four-time Olympic gold-medallist Caroline Ouellette has officially retired as a player from Canada’s senior women’s hockey team.

Hockey Canada made the announcement in a release Tuesday.

Ouellette, 39, made her debut with the national program in 1998, and won gold at each of her Olympic appearances (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014).

Ouellette also represented Canada at 12 women’s world championships, winning six gold and six silver. She retires as Canada’s third-highest scorer with 242 points (87 goals, 155 assists) in 220 games, behind only Hayley Wickenheiser and Jayna Hefford.

She hasn’t played for the women’s national team since 2015, but is still actively involved with the program. She served as Canada’s assistant coach at the 2017 world championship.

“What a privilege it was to play for Canada, I cherished every moment and loved every minute of it,” Ouellette said in a statement. “I shared my passion for hockey with great teammates, coaches and staff members that will remain lifelong friends.

“My journey with Team Canada taught me the importance of outstanding teamwork, the desire to always want to be better, and the ability to perform under pressure.”

Ouellette has played cub hockey with the Canadiennes de Montreal (formerly Stars) of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League since the league’s inaugural 2007-08 season. She is a four-time Clarkson Cup champion and two-time league MVP.

Ouellette and Julie Chu, a former captain of the U.S. national team — Canada’s archrival — announced the birth of their daughter Liv Chu-Ouellette, on Nov. 5.

“I’m excited with what is ahead for me in my new passions, one as a mom and the other as a coach,” Ouellette said. ”I am thrilled and thankful to come back with Hockey Canada as part of the coaching staff for the 2018-19 season.

“Thank you to everyone who supported me. A special thanks to my family who always believed in me and my dreams.”

Previous story
Happy times for Tiger Woods heading to a Ryder Cup

Just Posted

Maxime Bernier reaches out to Red Deer

Voters looking at The People’s Party of Canada

Rocky-area widow pleads for better cardiac treatment for Central Albertans

Lillian Hay wonders if her late husband Grant would have survived with local cardiac catheterization

Festival of Trees lineup announced

Popular event has raised millions for Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre

Maskwacis Mall has gone solar

Ermineskin Cree Nation receives provincial funding for project

Chefs de mission arrive to check Winter Games progress

Visitors will check on venues, accommodations and food services and transportation plans

WATCH: Barbecue in support of Red Deer Food Bank

The sun came out for the sixth-annual Feed the Need community barbecue… Continue reading

Federal judge reserves decision on First Nations land dispute involving former Alberta chief

CALGARY — A federal judge has reserved his decision on a land… Continue reading

Black communities seek cannabis amnesty as pot legalization nears

OTTAWA — Members of Canada’s black communities are praising the Liberals for… Continue reading

Goodale tours Ottawa area destroyed by tornado, says feds ready to provide help

DUNROBIN, Ont. — Canada’s public safety minister says the federal government is… Continue reading

Province reports first decrease in child welfare numbers in 15 years

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government says the number of kids in the… Continue reading

Woman says boyfriend pressed her to ‘produce a baby’

FARGO, N.D. — A North Dakota woman convicted of killing her pregnant… Continue reading

Defence focuses on behaviour of teen killed by Chicago cop

CHICAGO — Lawyers for a white Chicago police officer on trial for… Continue reading

Washington wants Canada to improve spill plan for U.S. spur of Trans Mountain

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington’s Department of Ecology wants the Canadian government to… Continue reading

National Transportation Safety Board to determine cause of Air Canada close call

Video captured the moment that an Air Canada jet flew off course… Continue reading

Most Read