Canadian Humphries finishes fourth in bobsled World Cup

INNSBRUCK, Austria — Canadian Kaillie Humphries finished just off the podium in fourth place at a World Cup Saturday, but remained on top of the overall standings.

Humphries, the two-time defending Olympic champion from Calgary, and Phylicia George of Toronto clocked a time of one minute 46.89 seconds.

Stephanie Schneider won her second consecutive bobsled World Cup race, leading a German sweep of the European Championship podium.

Francesco Friedrich won the two-man bobsled.

Racing together for the first time, Schneider and Annika Drazek defeated Elana Meyers Taylor and Kehri Jones of the United States by 0.36 seconds. Mariama Jamanka and Lisa-Marie Buckwitz of Germany were 0.01 further behind in third.

In the European Championship, Jamanka and Buckwitz took the silver. Anna Koehler and Ann-Christin Strack finished the race in fifth and completed a German sweep of the medals.

Humphries remained on top of the World Cup standings, leading Meyers Taylor by 14 points.

World champion Friedrich and his brakeman, Thorsten Margis, won both heats to finish 0.27 seconds ahead of Justin Kripps and Jesse Lumsden of Canada. Another Canadian team, Nick Poloniato and Lascelles Brown, was 0.30 behind in third for Poloniato’s first World Cup podium.

The season’s fifth World Cup also counted as the European Championship, with Clemens Bracher and Michael Kuonen of Switzerland taking the silver medal and Johannes Lochner and Joshua Bluhm of Germany the bronze.

This season’s five two-man bobsled races so far have been won by five different teams. In the World Cup standings, Kripps and Chris Spring, also of Canada, remained first and second with 1,014 and 955 points, respectively.

In the women’s race, Schneider earned her second consecutive World Cup win as she led a German sweep of the European Championship podium.

The meet, on the 1976 Olympic track, concludes with a four-man bobsled race Sunday.

Previous story
Rebels snap 11-game losing streak in Medicine Hat

Just Posted

Car hits moose north of Red Deer, driver in hospital with life threatening injuries

One person was airlifted to hospital, and another taken by ambulance after… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Ten Thousand Villages to close in 2018

This will be the last Christmas for Red Deer’s Ten Thousand Villages.… Continue reading

Celestial light show can be seen over Red Deer this week

Local students stay up to watch the meteor shower

Businesses to gather to talk about crime

Red Deer Downtown Business Association understands challenges

Saving lives at Calgary’s supervised consumption site

Red Deer working to choose a site

Watch: Man plays flaming bagpipes while riding a unicycle in a ‘Star Wars’ costume

The sight of Darth Vader, riding a unicycle and playing flaming bagpipes,… Continue reading

Dying man’s wish to see new ‘Star Wars’ movie coming true

A dying man’s wish to see the new “Star Wars” movie is… Continue reading

Bountiful polygamist believed he couldn’t be prosecuted: lawyer

Winston Blackmore’s lawyer says Blackmore did not believe he could be prosecuted

Trudeaus, Mulroneys, Erdem? Canadians who could snag a royal wedding invite

Save the date. Kensington Palace announced Friday that Prince Harry and Meghan… Continue reading

More to be done to ensure timely justice, retiring Beverley McLachlin says

Canada’s retiring top judge says more must be done to ensure the… Continue reading

Labrador mayor who was shot in face in hunting accident has died

John Hickey accidently shot himself while checking rabbit snares

Shelter dogs could go vegan in Los Angeles

Los Angeles may soon be home to a lot more vegan dogs.… Continue reading

The coolest way to serve coffee at dinner’s end

I can put together a decent dinner party. But when it comes… Continue reading

Firefighter dies, thousands more take on California blaze

One of the thousands of firefighters battling a series of wildfires across… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month