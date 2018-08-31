Canadian IndyCar driver Robert Wickens transferred to hospital near home

INDIANAPOLIS — Canadian IndyCar driver Robert Wickens has been transferred to a hospital near his home of Indianapolis to continue his recovery after a frightening crash.

The native of Guelph, Ont., was moved to IU Health Methodist Hospital on Thursday after 12 days at the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Pennsylvania following an Aug. 19 incident at Pocono Raceway.

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, Wickens’s team, said the 29-year-old will soon undergo further surgery on his lower extremities.

Wickens went spiralling into the wall after touching Ryan Hunter-Reay’s car during the IndyCar race on Aug. 19. He was then airlifted to hospital.

Last Saturday, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports said Wickens was breathing without medical assistance and speaking with his family.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Local Sports: RDC Queens hockey offering up plenty of excitement
Next story
Milan to play Luxembourg newcomer in Europa League group

Just Posted

Conservation groups realize late Stettler farmer’s dream

Central Alberta farm is reclaimed as wildlife habitat

Registration open for Sylvan’s Got Talent auditions

Auditions will be held Oct. 2-3 with the finale on Nov. 2

Burned WHL player from Red Deer tweets he will be released from hospital

CALGARY — An Alberta player with the Western Hockey League who was… Continue reading

Notley pulling Alberta out of federal climate plan after pipeline decision

Notley is also saying Trudeau must call an emergency session of Parliament

Red Deerians frustrated by needle debris

Disgarded needles have gotten worse in Red Deer

Red Deer mom tracks down stolen bike

“Don’t mess with mom”

White House faces brain drain at perilous moment

WASHINGTON — Increasingly convinced that the West Wing is wholly unprepared to… Continue reading

German city’s mayor seeks to reassure foreign students

CHEMNITZ, Germany — The mayor of Chemnitz sought Friday to reassure foreign… Continue reading

Merkel wraps up Africa visit in Nigeria; a focus on migrants

LAGOS, Nigeria — German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday wrapped up a… Continue reading

The Latest: Bill Clinton and Stevie Wonder seen at funeral

DETROIT — The Latest on the funeral for soul legend Aretha Franklin… Continue reading

Musician mourns his vintage, handmade guitar stabbed by airport forklift

It’s a one-of-a-kind guitar, an instrument so beloved musician Remi Claude Arsenault… Continue reading

Freeland, Lighthizer reconvene in Washington as NAFTA talks reach critical stage

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Trade Representative says Canada has made no concessions… Continue reading

RCMP postpone dive on Saskatchewan plane wreck until winter when lake is frozen

BUFFALO NARROWS, Sask. — Mounties say efforts to reach a decades-old plane… Continue reading

Man in life-threatening condition after police-involved shooting in Calgary

CALGARY — Police in Calgary say a man was taken to hospital… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month