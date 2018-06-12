Canadian Lacrosse Association reaches agreement with Players’ Association

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. — The Canadian Lacrosse Association has reached a tentative agreement with the National Lacrosse Team Players’ Association that will allow Canada to defend its men’s field world championship title next month.

The Federation of International Lacrosse said in a release Tuesday that the agreement is confidential and was reached on June 8. The FIL said the Canadian Lacrosse Association’s board of directors and players are set to meet later this week to ratify the agreement.

“On behalf of FIL and the lacrosse community, it is exciting to see Canada and its athletes agree in principle for Canada to field a full team at the 2018 world championships,” said FIL president Sue Redfern.

“This agreement is extremely important for the continued growth and recognition of lacrosse throughout the world as we build our presence for inclusion in a future Olympic Games.”

The CLA had broken off communication with the NLTPA last month, deepening a standoff that threatened the country’s participation in the world championship.

Canada’s lacrosse players had refused to play in international tournaments until the CLA could provide them better health insurance and take steps to re-establish its status as a charity with the Canadian Revenue Agency.

The conflict began when the CLA had its charitable status revoked by the Canadian Revenue Agency in 2010 for issuing more than $60.7 million in donation receipts for abusive transactions through tax shelters. Players that compete for Canada pay for many of their own expenses and without the charitable status, the CLA could not issue them tax receipts. The CLA said the revoked charitable status also hurt its ability to fundraise.

The world championship runs from July 12 to 21 in Israel.

Canada has participated in every men’s field world championship since the event’s inception in 1967 and is the defending champion from the 2014 tournament in Denver.

