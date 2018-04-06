Canadian ‘lifter under scrutiny at Commonwealth Games after hit and run charge

A senior Canadian team official at the Commonwealth Games says weightlifter Boady Santavy can compete despite facing criminal charges related to a hit and run back home. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

GOLD COAST, Australia — A senior Canadian team official at the Commonwealth Games says a weightlifter facing criminal charges related to a hit and run back home is eligible to compete at the Gold Coast Games because he has not been convicted of a crime.

Boady Santavy, a 20-year-old from Sarnia, Ont., is slated to compete Sunday in the 94-kilogram division.

Santavy was charged with failing to remain at the scene of collision after turning himself in, a news release from Sarnia police dated March 19 says. He was released on a promise to appear in court.

“He was charged. We were fully aware of that,” says Commonwealth Games Canada president Rick Powers.

“He hasn’t been convicted of anything. He’s been charged and the presumption of innocence prevails,” he adds. “And he is still a member of Team Canada.”

Powers says Santavy’s lawyer and Canadian team officials had both checked to ensure there were no restrictions on travelling.

Police say a 29-year-old man had been left in serious condition in hospital as a result of the March 18 incident in Sarnia. The family of Nicolas Emmerson Andali says he suffered a broken shoulder blade, clavicle, lacerated spleen, brain bleed and other superficial wounds.

Barbara Smith Gulliford, his aunt, posted a picture on social media of Andali in hospital attached to an incubator. She says he is now at home but cannot walk unassisted, shower on his own or tolerate sunlight or other stimuli.

“He suffers from nightmares and is in constant pain from head to toe. Who knows what the future holds for this young man — who merely chose to walk home one fateful evening,” she says.

“There is something wrong with this picture,” she adds, questioning why the man charged in the collision was able to “walk away and further his professional career.”

Santavy finished sixth at the 2015 Pan American Games and sixth at the 2017 IWF World Weightlifting Championships.