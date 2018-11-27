Canadian men climb back into World Rugby top 20 after World Cup qualification

In the wake of its World Cup qualification, Canada has moved back into the top 20 of the World Rugby rankings.

The Canadian men climbed one spot to No. 20 at the expense of Spain, which fell to No. 21 after losing 28-10 to No. 16 Samoa.

The top seven were unchanged with No. 1 New Zealand ahead of Ireland, Wales, England, South Africa, Australia and Scotland. Fiji jumped two places to No. 8 after upsetting France 21-14.

France and Argentina dropped one spot to No. 9 and 10, respectively.

Canada was ranked 23rd in the world when it opened play Nov. 11 in a four-team repechage in Marseille, France. Kingsley Jones’ team went on to beat Kenya, Germany and Hong Kong to secure the 20th and last berth at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

The Canadian men were ranked 18th when they faced Ireland, then ranked No. 6, in their opening match at the 2015 Rugby World Cup. Canada was trounced 50-7, the first of four straight losses at the tournament.

Previous story
In the Rings: Substitutes prepare to fill in for Fry on Team Brad Jacobs
Next story
Flames send forward Klimchuk to Maple Leafs in trade for defenceman Nielsen

Just Posted

City council seat not a gold mine

Councillor perks not as sweet as some think

Pub server testifies at Red Deer murder trial

Server says she saw what looked like a knife in wounded murder victim’s hand

Community hyper vigilance anticipated by Red Deer harm reduction agency

Turning Point moves forward with supervised consumption plans

Lacombe’s Main Street Program wins international award

The City of Lacombe has received international recognition for its downtown revitalization.… Continue reading

Flu stats start to rise in Central Alberta

AHS immunization clinics continue

VIDEO: Red Deer couple decorate 105 Christmas trees in their home

Decorating the family Christmas tree is a chore for some, and a… Continue reading

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Young Canadian women looking to reach final at FIFA U-17 World Cup

Coach Rhian Wilkinson dismisses any suggestion that Canada, just one win away… Continue reading

ABC to join ESPN, NFL Network in broadcasting NFL draft

ABC is joining the NFL draft broadcast business and will televise all… Continue reading

Call him Judge Jerry: Jerry Springer is getting court show

NEW YORK — Hopefully there won’t be any chairs in this courtroom.… Continue reading

Dictionary.com chooses ‘misinformation’ as word of the year

NEW YORK — Misinformation, as opposed to disinformation, was chosen Monday as… Continue reading

Brown’s hat trick helps Kings down Oilers 5-2

LOS ANGELES — Big games from Dustin Brown and Anze Kopitar have… Continue reading

Stampeders knock off Redblacks on icy field to exorcise Grey Cup demons

EDMONTON — A slick turf couldn’t derail Bo Levi Mitchell, Terry Williams… Continue reading

After rescue, Gaza’s only grand piano makes public comeback

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — The only grand piano in the Gaza Strip… Continue reading

Most Read