Canadian men’s rink hammers Italy at world junior curling championships

LIVERPOOL, N.S. — Canada’s Tyler Tardi is back on the winning track at the world junior curling championships.

Tardi’s B.C.-based rink beat Italy’s Luca Rizzolli 10-3 in the Tuesday afternoon draw, pushing Canada (3-2) into a five-way tie for second place.

Coming off an 8-7 loss against Scotland’s Ross Whyte on Monday night, Tardi, third Sterling Middleton, second Matthew Hall and lead Alex Horvath scored three in the fourth end against Italy (1-4) and another five in the sixth to put it away.

Whyte’s Scotland rink leads the way at 5-0 after a 6-2 win over Matthew Neilson of New Zealand.

Canada, Norway, New Zealand, Switzerland and the U.S., are tied for second after the lone men’s draw of the day.

Canada faces China and Germany on Wednesday.

On the women’s side, Canada’s Selena Sturmay imroved to 3-2 with an 8-3 win over South Korea’s Min Ji Kim in the late draw. Sturmay began the day with a 9-3 loss to Sweden’s Tova Sundberg on Tuesday morning.

Canada raced out to a 4-0 lead against the South Koreans by the third end, scoring singles in the first and second and a deuce in the third.

The Edmonton-based rink of Sturmay, third Abby Marks, second Kate Goodhelpsen and lead Paige Papley had won two in a row before the loss against Sweden (2-2).

The Canadians are tied for fourth place with South Korea.

Switzerland’s Raphaela Keiser (4-0) pulled into top spot in the standings with a 7-6 win over Russia’s Vlada Rumyanceva in the early draw. Russia is in third place following a 9-7 to second-place China (4-1) in the late draw.

The top four rinks on the men’s and women’s sides qualify for semifinals on Friday. The finals are Saturday.