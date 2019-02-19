Canadian men’s rink hammers Italy at world junior curling championships

LIVERPOOL, N.S. — Canada’s Tyler Tardi is back on the winning track at the world junior curling championships.

Tardi’s B.C.-based rink beat Italy’s Luca Rizzolli 10-3 in the Tuesday afternoon draw, pushing Canada (3-2) into a five-way tie for second place.

Coming off an 8-7 loss against Scotland’s Ross Whyte on Monday night, Tardi, third Sterling Middleton, second Matthew Hall and lead Alex Horvath scored three in the fourth end against Italy (1-4) and another five in the sixth to put it away.

Whyte’s Scotland rink leads the way at 5-0 after a 6-2 win over Matthew Neilson of New Zealand.

Canada, Norway, New Zealand, Switzerland and the U.S., are tied for second after the lone men’s draw of the day.

Canada faces China and Germany on Wednesday.

On the women’s side, Canada’s Selena Sturmay imroved to 3-2 with an 8-3 win over South Korea’s Min Ji Kim in the late draw. Sturmay began the day with a 9-3 loss to Sweden’s Tova Sundberg on Tuesday morning.

Canada raced out to a 4-0 lead against the South Koreans by the third end, scoring singles in the first and second and a deuce in the third.

The Edmonton-based rink of Sturmay, third Abby Marks, second Kate Goodhelpsen and lead Paige Papley had won two in a row before the loss against Sweden (2-2).

The Canadians are tied for fourth place with South Korea.

Switzerland’s Raphaela Keiser (4-0) pulled into top spot in the standings with a 7-6 win over Russia’s Vlada Rumyanceva in the early draw. Russia is in third place following a 9-7 to second-place China (4-1) in the late draw.

The top four rinks on the men’s and women’s sides qualify for semifinals on Friday. The finals are Saturday.

Previous story
Team NT artistic gymnast Maggie Carson overcoming the odds at Canada Winter Games
Next story
Cherry enjoys Hurricanes’ “Bunch of Jerks” shirts but still against celebrations

Just Posted

Alberta investing $3.7B to move oil by rail, leasing cars

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says it’s investing $3.7 billion to move… Continue reading

Red Deer College introduces safety app

Safe RDC provides reliabilty and speed

Alberta farmers await Saskatchewan court decision on carbon tax

Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association applaud Saskatchewan government

Halifax fire claims seven Syrian refugee children: ‘Our entire municipality is heartbroken’

HALIFAX — Seven children, all members of a Syrian refugee family, died… Continue reading

Pro-pipeline protest convoy reaches Ottawa after rolling across country

OTTAWA — A convoy of angry Albertans and other westerners rolled up… Continue reading

Historic win for Team Nunavut at Canada Winter Games

Four years in the making boiled down to a collection of firsts… Continue reading

Millennial Money: Make your funds move at the speed of life

Change is constant — especially when you’re young. Chances are you’ll cycle… Continue reading

TSB says improved tankers involved in Manitoba derailment that spilled crude

ST. LAZARE, Man. — Federal investigators say CN rail cars that spilled… Continue reading

Vancouver duo faced health scare while making Oscar-nominated ‘Animal Behaviour’

TORONTO — Husband-and-wife filmmakers Alison Snowden and David Fine had almost finished… Continue reading

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard drops second-round match against Simona Halep

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard is out of the… Continue reading

Chanel: Iconic couturier Karl Lagerfeld dies in Paris

PARIS — Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel’s iconic couturier whose designs had an unprecedented… Continue reading

Canadian women beat US 2-0 to win inaugural Rivalry Series

DETROIT — The inaugural Rivalry Series was created to give Canada and… Continue reading

Don Cherry blasts Hurricanes as ‘jerks’; team responds with his words on T-shirt

TORONTO — Don Cherry’s latest rant about the Carolina Hurricanes and their… Continue reading

Country star Miranda Lambert reveals secret marriage

NASHVILLE — Country star Miranda Lambert celebrated Valentine’s Day weekend with the… Continue reading

Most Read