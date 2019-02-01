Canadian men’s rink splits World Cup games to fall out of first

JONKOPING, Sweden — Canada’s Matt Dunstone split a pair of games on Friday, putting the Saskatchewan-based rink’s record at 3-1 at the third World Cup stop of the season.

Dunstone lost 5-4 to Scotland’s Ross Paterson before beating Norway’s Steffen Walstad 9-7.

Paterson leads Pool B at 4-0, followed by Dunstone at 3-1.

The Manitoba mixed doubles team of Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott (3-2) lost 9-6 to Switzerland’s Jenny Perret and Martin Rios before beating Sweden’s Camila Noreen and Per Noreen 10-6.

Darcy Robertson’s Manitoba women’s rink (0-4) lost 8-1 to reigning Olympic champ Anna Hasselborg of Sweden.

Finals in each of the three divisions go on Sunday.

The grand final of the inaugural World Cup takes place in May in Beijing.

