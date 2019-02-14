Canadian Mike Weir surges into contention at Web.com Tour event

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Canada’s Mike Weir was tied for fifth Thursday as the opening round of the Web.com Tour’s LECOM Suncoast Classic was suspended due to darkness.

The 48-year-old from Brights Grove, Ont., shot a 6-under 66 and was two shots behind Americans Maverick McNealy and J.T. Griffin.

Weir, who has played just 10 PGA Tour events since 2017 after losing status, is entered in his third straight Web.com event under a unique category.

The top three players on the PGA Tour career money list ages 48 and 49 are eligible for most Web.com events. Weir, the 2003 Masters champion and an eight-time PGA Tour winner, sits 38th on that list, so can get into most Web.com tournaments.

The category is designed to give top 48- and 49-year-olds more competitive playing opportunities before they’re eligible for PGA Tour Champions at age 50.

“I’m excited about my game and I love to compete,” Weir said. “The PGA Tour Champions is less than a year and a half away for me, so I want to be sharp for that. And who knows, if I play well enough out here I could get my PGA Tour card back at 49 years old, which would be pretty fun.”

The top 25 on the Web.com points list at season’s end earn PGA Tour cards for the following season.

Weir tied for 41st last week at the Panama Championship after missing the cut the previous week in Colombia.

Calgary’s Ryan Yip and Toronto’s Albin Choi shot a 1-under 71. Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., who won last week’s event in Panama, carded a 72 and Ottawa’s Brad Fritsch shot 73.

Weir got to know Gligic during a practice round in Colombia.

“He’s a great young man,” Weir said. “I’m really impressed with his game, he’s been at it for a while now and paid his dues, and I’m super happy for him.”

Previous story
Canadian women’s hockey team edges U.S. 4-3 to push Rivalry Series to third game
Next story
Quebec, Montreal governments welcome proposal for new baseball stadium

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP investigate youth who allegedly locked himself in bathroom with child

The incident recently occurred at the Collicutt Centre

Ready, set, go!

2019 Canada Winter Games kicks off Friday night with Opening Ceremonies

Blackfalds intrigued by Sylvan Lake waste-to-energy project

Fogdog Energy Solutions Inc. says its technology can convert garbage into a carbon “fluff”

Second recreational cannabis store opens Saturday in Red Deer

A second recreational cannabis store will open its doors in Red Deer… Continue reading

UPDATED: United We Roll Convoy departs Red Deer

Pro-pipeline convoy Ottawa bound

WATCH: Canada Games Hall of Honour inductees offer advice to athletes

The inductees were honoured at the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer Thursday

Michael Kors throws a ’70s bash with Barry Manilow on stage

NEW YORK — Michael Kors threw a fashion show worthy of Studio… Continue reading

CBC aims to double amount of kids programming on Gem streaming service

The CBC says it’s redirecting some funding to invest in programming for… Continue reading

Cleaning routine shows promise in curbing superbug infection

Think of it as decontaminating yourself. Hospitalized patients who harbour certain superbugs… Continue reading

Why Solar: We must give right-of-way to inventor citizens

Human beings need food, clothing, and shelter. If you doubt this statement… Continue reading

Gardening: Gardener patiently waiting for spring

When winter drags on the desire to start bedding-out-plants increases with the… Continue reading

RCMP seek kids’ help in naming new police dogs

Contest winners and names will be announced April 30.

Opinion: Help the homeless, not the consultants

It was a brief whiff of wisdom that disappeared as quickly as… Continue reading

Kyle Shewfelt pained by turmoil in gymnastics, but hopeful for a healthier sport

CALGARY — Canadian gymnastics is having a reckoning. As painful as it… Continue reading

Most Read