Canadian Milos Raonic upsets Berdych to advance to semis at Mercedes Cup

STUTTGART, Germany — Milos Raonic’s impressive comeback from injury continued on Friday at the Mercedes Cup.

The Canadian came through in two tiebreakers to upset third-seed Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic 7-6 (2), 7-6 (1) in the quarterfinals of the ATP Tour grass-court event.

“He slipped up a few points early I played a few points well. It’s a tiebreaker. It’s a coin toss in many ways,” Raonic said. “Maybe I had a bit of an advantage because I get free points with my serve, but he was also serving extremely well.”

Raonic, the seventh seed from Thornhill, Ont., is playing his first tournament since early May when he suffered an undisclosed injury that caused him to miss the French Open.

Raonic’s biggest weapon — his booming serve — was effective on Friday. He ha(The Canadian Press)d 24 aces, as compared to Berdych’s nine.

Raonic saved the only two break points of the match and then was victorious in both tiebreakers.

“To play the two tiebreakers very disciplined and very well was the key today,” Raonic said. “The margins were very small, and there were very few chances and I’m glad in the tiebreakers I stepped up.”

Raonic will face second-seed Lucas Pouille of France in the semifinals on Saturday. Raonic is 2-0 lifetime against Pouille, winning both matches on hard courts in Australia in 2016.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Eskimos edge Bombers 33-30 in CFL’s second-longest game in history

Just Posted

Poll results: Slim majority want cannabis tents at Red Deer festivals

Almost 300 readers respond to Advocate poll

Bars and restaurants ready to entertain Canadian fans during World Cup

Canadian soccer fans are expected to gather in bars and restaurants across… Continue reading

CREA cuts home sales forecast, May sales down 16.2% compared with year ago

OTTAWA — The Canadian Real Estate Association is lowering its national home… Continue reading

Embassy angered by Tory MP linking Mexican visitors to illegal drug trade

OTTAWA — The Mexican government is taking a Conservative MP to task… Continue reading

All kids should get vaccinated for hepatitis B at birth, experts say

TORONTO — Clinicians and researchers attending an international conference say all Canadian… Continue reading

WATCH: Innisfail Pro Rodeo brings cowboy action to Central Alberta

Pro rodeo returns to Innisfail at the Daines Ranch this weekend. The… Continue reading

Alberta man faces lengthy sentence in sex assault that left woman in coma

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A southern Alberta man is to be sentenced today… Continue reading

‘There was a future’: Past Hawaii eruptions provide lessons

HONOLULU — Lava pouring out of a Hawaii volcano burned down Mary… Continue reading

Banksy print stolen in Toronto, police investigating theft

TORONTO — An original print by renowned street artist Banksy was stolen… Continue reading

Streaming providers aim to convert country fans at CMA Fest

NASHVILLE — The hundreds of artists appearing at the CMA Fest this… Continue reading

McDonald’s to switch to paper straws in U.K., Ireland

NEW YORK — McDonald’s said Friday it will switch to paper straws… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor joins Red Deer Optimist Chiefs as assistant coach

Olds’ Graysen Cameron will join the coaching for the 2018-19 season

Canada’s billions in fossil fuel subsidies to go under the microscope

OTTAWA — The federal government has taken a step towards fulfilling it’s… Continue reading

Celebrate all things gardening with Parkland Garden Centre during Garden Days

Events start Saturday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month