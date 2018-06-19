Canadian Olympian Josie Morrison retires from competitive speedskating

CALGARY — Canadian Olympic speedskater Josie Morrison has announced her retirement from competitive speedskating.

The 24-year-old from Kamloops, B.C., placed fourth as a member of Canada’s team pursuit squad and 21st in the 1,500 metres at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Morrison stepped on the podium for the first time at the international level last year, winning a bronze at the World Cup in Heerenveen, Netherlands, in the women’s team pursuit.

“Being a speed skater has made me a better person,” Morrison said in a statement. “Knowing this is what makes the end of my competitive journey is so special. I’m so grateful for the invaluable lessons speed skating has taught me and the people I have met throughout.

“I look forward to applying the knowledge I’ve gained from high performance sport into my life outside of speed skating. My thighs may shrink, but my love for skating won’t.”

Morrison married Olympic champion Denny Morrison in 2017, and the pair represented Canada in Pyeongchang.

“An unforgettable memory is walking with my husband into the stadium during the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Olympics,” Morrison said. “A lifelong dream of mine was beginning, and it started off by walking in with the man I love, while representing the country and sport we both love. This is a moment I will always cherish.”

Morrison is pursuing a degree in Biological Sciences at the University of Calgary.

