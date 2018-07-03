Canadian Open moves to early June, increases purse, to attract stronger field

OAKVILLE, Ont. — The RBC Canadian Open is making moves to try to become one of the can’t-miss events on the PGA Tour.

The Canadian Open will be played in early June starting in 2019, moving the event out of the shadow of the British Open. Golf Canada also announced on Tuesday that it’s increasing the overall purse to US$7.6 million for 2019, up from $6.4 million.

Historically, the Canadian Open was held in September, but starting in 2007 it was played in late July, the prime golf season. Unfortunately, it also was the week after the British Open, causing many of the PGA Tour’s top players to miss the tournament as they recovered from the challenging major.

“It’ll make it a lot easier to attract all the great players that I know want to come up and play but maybe just haven’t been able to fit it into their schedule before,” said Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., the highest ranked Canadian on the PGA Tour. “This will elevate this tournament back to the stature that it has had.”

Hadwin was teleconferenced into the news conference at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ont., where Golf Canada, RBC and the PGA Tour made the announcement. Glen Abbey will host the event from July 26-29 this year.

Next year’s event is June 6-9 at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club, a week before the U.S. Open, and during the Stanley Cup final. The PGA Tour’s full 2019 schedule will be released on July 10.

“For our organization, the professional game is at the top of the pyramid, because it drives substantial interest and it drives substantial economic impact for our entire organization,” said Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum. “We put a ton of time and energy and resources behind it. To be able to put it on this platform and this stage where we can host our great Canadians, our great world players, in these iconic locations, is one of our key strategies.”

The Hamilton Golf and Country Club will host the Canadian Open in 2019 and 2023. The tournament has been at Hamilton five times, first in 1919 and most recently in 2012.

“This is an extremely exciting day for golf in Canada,” said Hadwin.

The Canadian Open is the third oldest tournament on the PGA Tour behind the British and U.S. Opens. This year’s edition will be the 109th time the tournament is held and 21 world golf hall of famers are counted among past winners, not counting Tiger Woods (2000) and Jim Furyk (2006, 2007), who are expected to be inducted into the Hall of Fame when they retire.

Previous story
O No Canada!: Team apologizes for botching Canadian anthem
Next story
Canadian Eugenie Bouchard advances to second round at Wimbledon

Just Posted

Ketamine found in Red Deer taxi

RCMP trying to track down owner of brick of hallucinogenic drug

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake riding advance polls open

Four people vying for seat left empty when UCP MLA Don MacIntyre resigned in February

Police are seeking a Penhold man, missing since June 23

Thomas Shannon Molander could be driving a gold GMC Envoy

No magic wand to end Toronto gun violence: Mayor John Tory

Toronto Mayor John Tory says there is “no easy answer” or magic… Continue reading

Unknown number of animals perish in SPCA fire in western Quebec

GATINEAU, Que. — A late-night fire has destroyed the SPCA of Western… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deerians celebrate Canada’s 151st birthday

“It makes you feel grateful to be living here in this wonderful country”

O No Canada!: Team apologizes for botching Canadian anthem

LOWELL, Mass. — A minor league baseball team in Massachusetts is apologizing… Continue reading

Nigeria captain hid dad’s abduction, played World Cup match

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia — Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel says he was… Continue reading

Thai official: Boys may have to dive from cave despite peril

MAE SAI, Thailand — A top Thai official said Tuesday that heavy… Continue reading

Greenpeace drone, toy plane crash into French nuclear plant

PARIS — Greenpeace activists say they have crashed two remote-controlled aircraft —… Continue reading

Bono warns that existence of UN, EU and NATO are threatened

CAMEROON, Cameroon — Irish rock star Bono warned Monday that the United… Continue reading

Andy Dick charged with groping woman on Los Angeles street

LOS ANGELES — Comedian Andy Dick has been charged with groping a… Continue reading

Israel: Hamas tried to spy on soldiers with fake dating apps

By Aron Heller THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TEL AVIV, Israel — The Israeli… Continue reading

UK police arrest medical worker on suspicion of baby murders

LONDON — British police arrested a female health care worker Tuesday on… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month