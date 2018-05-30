Canada’s Denis Shapovalov is the only Canadian left in singles play at the French Open. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canadian Peter Polansky drops first-round match at French Open in four sets

PARIS — The Canadian contingent in the men’s singles draw at the French Open is down to one.

Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., dropped a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 decision to Pierre-Hughes Herbert of France in a first-round match that concluded Wednesday. Rain suspended the match after two sets on Tuesday.

The loss leaves No. 24 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., as the lone remaining Canadian in singles. Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil lost his first-round match Tuesday.

Shapovalov, 19, will play Germany’s Maximilian Marterer in the second round. The match will likely be played Thursday.

Meanwhile, Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa is off to a winning start in doubles. The fifth-seeded team of Dabrowski and Yifan Xu of China downed Tessah Andrianjafitrimo and Fiona Ferro of France 6-3, 6-1 in a first-round match Wednesday.

Dabrowski and partner Mate Pavic of Croatia are the top-seeded duo in the mixed doubles draw. Dabrowski won the mixed doubles title last year at Roland Garros with Rohan Bopanna of India.

In men’s doubles Wednesday, Toronto’s Adil Shamsadin and Dutch partner Sander Arends were scheduled to play the second-seeded team of Pavic and Austria’s Oliver Marach.

Toronto’s Daniel Nestor and Jeremy Chardy of France were to meet the 11th-seeded duo Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay and Spain’s Marcel Granollers while Pospisil was to team with American Ryan Harrison against Argentina’s Federico Delbonis and Benoit Paire of France.

