Peter Polansky, of Thornhill, Ont., is heading to the main singles draw at Wimbledon. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canadian Peter Polansky heading to Wimbledon main draw as lucky loser

WIMBLEDON, England — A fifth Canadian is heading to the main singles draw at Wimbledon.

For the third consecutive Grand Slam, Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., is in as a lucky loser.

Lucky losers are players who lose in the final round of qualifying, but are eligible to take a place in the main field when another player drops out or is injured.

Polansky will take on Dennis Novak of Austria in the first round.

Polansky joins Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver in the main draw.

Raonic, the 13th seed, will face Liam Broady of Great Britain in the first round.

Shapovalov, the 26th seed, has a tough first-round clash against 46th-ranked Jeremy Chardy of France.

If Shapovalov wins, he could face Wimbledon fan favourite and former world No. 1 Andy Murray in the second round. The Scotsman is coming off an 11-month injury absence.

Pospisil meets Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan in the first round.

On the women’s side, qualifier Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., is the lone Canadian in the main draw. She’ll face British wild card Gabriella Taylor in the first round.

