The Canadian Premier League plans to use Ontario’s League 1 as a feeder league. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canadian Premier League buys Ontario’s League 1, looks to develop talent there

TORONTO — The Canadian Premier League has bought Ontario’s League 1 and plans to use the feeder league to help develop talent.

The new pro circuit says League 1 will become an “an integral part of the CPL,” providing future opportunities for players “who are not quite ready, to further develop their skills and find success in the professional game.”

Founded in 2014, League 1 started with a 10-team men’s division. It has grown to 17 men’s and 13 women’s teams.

The Canadian Premier League is slated to kick off next spring with seven teams.

Leon Draisaitl scores and adds two assists to power Oilers past Canadiens 6-2
Predators may have NHL's best goalie combo on, off ice

