Rory MacDonald takes part in an open workout at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Thursday, June 16, 2016 in Ottawa. Former UFC welterweight contender MacDonald makes his Bellator debut Friday in London against Paul (Semtex) Daley. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canadian Rory MacDonald looks to win second Bellator championship

Canadian Rory (The Red King) MacDonald will look to add to his Bellator welterweight title when he takes on middleweight champion Gegard (The Dreamcatcher) Mousasi on Sept. 29 in San Jose.

The SAP Center card will be shown on DAZN, the first Bellator event to air under a new “nine-figure deal” with the sports streaming service.

The Mousasi fight sees MacDonald (20-4-0) move up a weight class to 185 pounds from the welterweight limit of 170.

MacDonald, a 28-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., who trains out of Montreal, won the welterweight crown in January when he earned a unanimous decision over Douglas Lima. In his Bellator debut, he submitted Paul (Semtex) Daley in May 2017 after going 9-4 in the UFC, a stint that included a failed title shot at then-welterweight champion (Ruthless) Robbie Lawler.

Mousasi (44-6-2) won the 185-pound crown in May when he stopped Rafael Carvalho in the first round. In his Bellator debut, he defeated former middleweight champion Alexander Shlemenko in October 2017.

Mousasi went 9-3 in the UFC after fighting in Strikeforce, Dream and Pride. He held the Strikeforce light-heavyweight title as well as the Dream light-heavyweight and middleweight crowns.

The 32-year-old Mousasi, who fights out of the Netherlands, has won seven straight dating back to a UFC loss to Uriah Hall in September 2015.

The fighters were civil when they squared off Tuesday for photographers at a news conference in New York, shaking hands before separating.

The Sept. 29 card will also feature a fourth fight between former UFC title-holder Quinton (Rampage) Jackson (37-13) and former Pride champion Wanderlei (The Axe Murderer) Silva (35-13).

Jackson, now 40, was beaten by Silva in Pride in 2003 and 2004. He defeated Silva in UFC 92 in 2008. Silva, now 41, has lost eight of his last 12 fights while Jackson has been beaten in his last two outings.

Silva wagged his finger in Jackson’s face when it was their turn for the cameras Tuesday. The two exchanged words before parting.

The card will also mark the kickoff of Bellator’s first Welterweight World Grand Prix, featuring eight 170-pounders.

The new DAZN deal will see seven fight cards a year on the streaming service and another 15 simulcast across Paramount Network and DAZN.

All fights will stream where DAZN is available — currently Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Japan with the U.S. (in September) and Italy set to join them this year.

“The exciting new partnership with DAZN is a game-changer for Bellator,” Bellator president Scott Coker said in a statement. “The investment will enable us to continue expanding our roster with free agents that make sense, so we can put on PPV-worthy fight cards that fans want to see. Plus, on DAZN’s worldwide platform, our fights will be seen live for the first time to new audiences around the globe.”

Previous story
Morton, Marisnick power Astros over Blue Jays

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP officer part of $1.1 billion lawsuit

Lawsuit alleges police force did not do enough to address culture of harassment and bullying

Olds College prepares for the future by opening its Smart Farm

Students will be introduced to ‘next-generation technology’

Two shots fired in Kentwood on Saturday

Red Deer RCMP investigating

Markerville Buttermaker House to be designated a historic resource

House was built in 1913 for the buttermaker who was recruited to run Markerville Creamery

STARS to start fundraising for new helicopters

First new Airbus H145 expected to be delivered next year

WATCH: Red Deer veteran remembers his job in Second World War

Second World War veteran Frank Krepps, a Red Deer resident, recently turned… Continue reading

Morton, Marisnick power Astros over Blue Jays

Astros 7 Blue Jays 0 HOUSTON — Charlie Morton struck out 13… Continue reading

Ponoka Stampede brings rodeo fun to Central Alberta

Seven days of Western Canada rodeo fun and action gets underway as… Continue reading

Central Alberta high school student wins scholarship for lifeguard training

Zike Maree wins first ever Frankie Bates Memorial Scholarship

‘We must respond:’ Alberta child advocate urges help for youth opioid addicts

EDMONTON — Alberta’s child advocate wants the province to create a youth-specific… Continue reading

Postmedia to close more local newspapers, cut staff by 10 per cent

TORONTO — Postmedia Network Inc. will close six small town newspapers and… Continue reading

Study predicts Trans Mountain pipeline buy will add to federal deficit

CALGARY — A study by a sustainable energy research group predicts the… Continue reading

Immigrant supporters demand parents’ release, protest Trump

LOS ANGELES — Immigrant-rights advocates asked a federal judge to order the… Continue reading

Uber wins back license in London – but is put on probation

LONDON — A London court has granted ride-hailing firm Uber a license… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month