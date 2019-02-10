Canadian skater Orzel takes silver, Cotop wins bronze at Bavarian Open

OBERTSDORF, Germany — Toronto’s Conrad Orzel won the silver medal in men’s competition and Aurora Cotop of Thornhill, Ont., added a bronze in the women’s event on Sunday to conclude the Bavarian Open figure skating competition.

Both skaters were competing for the first time at the senior international level.

In men’s competition, Koshiro Shamada of Japan took the gold with 210.80 points. Orzel, fourth after the short program on Friday, finished second with 200.51 while Peter-James Hallam of Britain was third at 192.10. There were 12 entries.

”Landing the two quad toes and my triple Axels were a big highlight for me,” said Orzel, 18. ”Still there were costly mistakes on triple jumps so I didn’t get the score I wanted but it was a world ranking score which means I got the job done.”

Japan was 1-2 in the women’s event with Satoko Miyahara first at 204.56 and Yuna Aoki second at 182.90. Cotop ranked third in both programs and totalled 162.56. There were 18 entries.

”I feel pretty good about my skate,” said the 16-year-old Cotop, who’s on the comeback from injury. ”I achieved some of my goals including my technical scores and levels. Still I need to get my Lutz more consistent and add more triples to the program.”

Canada ended the competition with three gold, three silver and two bronze.

On Saturday, Marjorie Lajoie of Boucherville, Que., and Zachary Lagha of St-Hubert, Que., won gold in ice dancing, ahead of Alicia Fabbri of Terrebonne, Que., and Paul Ayer of Calgary.

Canada was 1-2 in Novice I ice dance with Sophia Kaglovskaya and Kieran MacDonald of Wellesley, Ont., winning gold and Kiera Kam of Burnaby, B.C., and Mathew Carter of Langley, B.C., taking the silver.

Wesley Chiu of Richmond, B.C., won gold in men’s advanced Novice I and Kaiya Ruiter of Calgary won the bronze in women’s advance Novice I.

Previous story
Matty Russell leads the way as Toronto Wolfpack cruise to rugby league win
Next story
Biathlon World Cup sprint races cancelled due to frigid temperatures

Just Posted

Red Deer is home to Alberta’s first locally made craft hard iced tea

There’s nothing troubling about Troubled Tea. Alberta’s first locally made craft hard… Continue reading

Biathlon World Cup sprint races cancelled due to frigid temperatures

CANMORE, Alta. — Arctic temperatures in Alberta have forced organizers to cancel… Continue reading

Multi-day episode of extreme cold continues in Red Deer, central Alberta

Extreme cold warning contiues for Red Deer and much of Alberta. In… Continue reading

UCP nomination open for Red Deer South

Red Deer South United Conservative Party nomination is officially open. A UCP… Continue reading

Alberta Party’s Mandel, barred from running, says staffer missed key deadline

EDMONTON — Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel, disqualified from running in the… Continue reading

WATCH: Meeting animals at Little Ray’s Wildlife Festival in Red Deer

Red Deer families met reptiles, birds and even a sloth this weekend.… Continue reading

Reports finds Finnish volunteers likely killed Jews in WWII

HELSINKI — An Israeli Holocaust historian praised authorities in Finland on Sunday… Continue reading

Average US price of gas jumps a penny per gallon, to $2.34

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up… Continue reading

El Paso bristles at Trump’s claim that wall made city safe

EL PASO, Texas — People walking over the Paso del Norte Bridge… Continue reading

Israel says woman’s slaying near Jerusalem ‘nationalistic’

JERUSALEM — Israel’s internal security agency said Sunday that the slaying of… Continue reading

French yellow vest anti-govt protests turn violent in Paris

PARIS — A French yellow vest protester’s hand was ripped apart Saturday… Continue reading

May urges UK lawmakers: Give me more time to get Brexit deal

LONDON — With Brexit just 47 days away, the British government is… Continue reading

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar expected to join 2020 Dem race

MINNEAPOLIS — Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is set to join… Continue reading

Scientists hope DNA in water could be way to save rare fish

PORTLAND, Maine — Scientists in Maine are using DNA to try to… Continue reading

Most Read